Mark Mayambela is set to return to Chippa United in the next 24 hours‚ having verbally agreed a three-year deal with the Port Elizabeth club.

The Ajax Cape Town winger is yet to sign on the dotted line‚ TimesLIVE understands‚ but that is believed to be a formality and he will turn out for the Chilli Boyz in the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League season.

Mayambela leaves Ajax having resurrected his ailing career in Cape Town after Stuart Baxter booted him out of SuperSport United in April 2016 having questioned his professionalism.

But last season he was back to something near his best‚ making 24 appearances in all competitions‚ many of them eye-catching displays.