Mark Mayambela set to return to Chippa United in the next 24 hours
Mark Mayambela is set to return to Chippa United in the next 24 hours‚ having verbally agreed a three-year deal with the Port Elizabeth club.
The Ajax Cape Town winger is yet to sign on the dotted line‚ TimesLIVE understands‚ but that is believed to be a formality and he will turn out for the Chilli Boyz in the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League season.
Mayambela leaves Ajax having resurrected his ailing career in Cape Town after Stuart Baxter booted him out of SuperSport United in April 2016 having questioned his professionalism.
But last season he was back to something near his best‚ making 24 appearances in all competitions‚ many of them eye-catching displays.
Still‚ he at times seemed at odds with Ajax coach Stanley Menzo and has hinted over social media that he felt unwanted at the club.
“Life is about being around those who appreciate you most‚ that’s my view‚” he tweeted‚ following it up with a picture of himself in a Chippa jersey.
His loss will be felt by Ajax‚ he at times carried them through matches last season having been given extra responsibility in a young side.
But it is something of a coup for Chippa‚ who never wanted him to leave for SuperSport in the first place.
Mayambela played half a season at Chippa in the 2015/16 campaign before he was a surprise signing for SuperSport in January 2016.
He scored two goals in 10 starts during what was a welcome return to the pitch after he spent the 2014/15 campaign in the wilderness having left Swedish top-flight side Djurgardens.
The 29-year-old is a product of the Old Mutual Academy in Cape Town and made his PSL debut for Bloemfontein Celtic in the 2007/08 season.
He spent two more years in the Free State‚ before joining Orlando Pirates in a move that never really worked out for him.
He only made two league starts in three seasons with The Buccaneers.
He later joined Mpumalanga Black Aces for the 2013/14 campaign‚ but left just months into the campaign after the club accused him and former winger Mkhanyiseli Siwahla allegedly arriving at training under the influence of alcohol.
- TimesLIVE
