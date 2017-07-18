Mokoena withdrawn from Bafana squad, replaced by SuperSport colleague Morton

“Yes‚ the lead is an advantage but it doesn’t mean much‚" he said.

"If we were able to score two goals away (from home)‚ then it certainly means they can do the same.

"We have to treat this as a new ball game where the score is 0-0. "We have to work hard and ensure that we win this game so as to proceed to the next round.

“We should have the same mentality as we had in the first leg so we can win again. We need to defend well‚ keep a clean sheet and that will help us proceed further in the qualifiers.”

Looking back at their 2-0 win away from home‚ Mokoena said they played according to the coach’s plan and they wanted the result more than Botswana.