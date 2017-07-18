Soccer

Surprise Moriri makes a dramatic return to Mamelodi Sundowns

18 July 2017 - 10:33 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Surprise Moriri (R) of Highlands Park during the Absa Premiership match against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Surprise Moriri (R) of Highlands Park during the Absa Premiership match against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Bafana Bafana star midfielder Surprise Moriri is returning to former club Mamelodi Sundowns as a development coach‚ TimesLIVE can exclusively reveal.

Well-placed sources have indicated that club president Patrice Motsepe has already told some staff members about Moriri’s imminent return to Chloorkop where he won four league titles and cups and numerous individual accolades as a player.

Some of Moriri’s highlights are 35 Bafana Bafana caps‚ which includes being part of the 2010 World Cup squad and he was unlucky to miss the 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup due to injury.

Negotiations between Moriri and Sundowns management are at an advanced stage and he is likely to start working later this week in a move that will kick-start his coaching career.

Themba Zwane set for his biggest season yet for Sundowns and Bafana

Once Clive Barker’s assessment of Themba Zwane when the winger was at Mpumalanga Black Aces as the best midfielder the 1996 Africa Cup of ...
Sport
9 days ago

Moriri declined to comment on his return to Chloorkop on Tuesday morning but said he has called time on his trophy-laden career to focus on coaching.

“I can confirm that I have retired from football as a player to focus on coaching‚" he said.

"It was not an easy decision to make because playing football has been a part of my life for many years.

"But it is time to move on and start a new chapter in my life‚ producing other Surprise Moriris out there.

"Last season‚ I started doing my coaching badges and managed to obtain a Caf B License and my focus going forward will be on helping younger players to fulfill their potential.

"It is something that I have thought long and hard about and I am looking forward to the challenge of becoming a coach.”

Supersport United consider leaving their home Lucas Moripe for Caledonian Stadium

SuperSport United are considering relocating from Lucas Moripe Stadium to a more compact venue to make the most of the support they draw.
Sport
19 hours ago

Motsepe has employed several former players as club scouts and development coaches after the end of their playing careers and Moriri will join Michael Manzini‚ Godfery Sapula and Esrom Nyandoro‚ among others.

“Unfortunately‚ I am not in a position to disclose which team I will be joining at this stage because negotiations are on-going but the club concerned will make an official announcement as soon as everything has been sorted out‚” he said.

During his heyday at Silver Stars‚ Sundowns and Highlands Park‚ Moriri was widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation because of his football brain and his clinical first touch on the ball.

Moriri left Sundowns in November last year and joined struggling Highlands Park last season.

But he could not help them avoid relegation and they returned back to the National First Division (NFD) after just one season in the PSL.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. No shocks at Craven Week Rugby
  2. Surprise Moriri makes a dramatic return to Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  3. Changing timing of Afcon on the cards as CAF officials meet in Morocco Soccer
  4. No end in sight to standoff between Ajax Cape Town and Rivaldo Coetzee Soccer
  5. 'Philander the new Kallis,' says Proteas captain Du Plessis Cricket

Latest Videos

No call or text is worth your life. #ItCanWait
How does the ANC elect a president?

Related articles

  1. All eyes on Chiefs vs Pirates as 'sold out' signs go up days ahead of CBL ... Soccer
  2. Supersport United consider leaving their home Lucas Moripe for Caledonian ... Soccer
  3. South Africans click into gear at the start of their new campaigns overseas Soccer
  4. New and improved Serero set to be key man at new Dutch club Soccer
  5. United hold on tight to De Gea but Real keep knocking Sport
  6. Bafana beat Botswana 2-0 Soccer
  7. Kaizer Chiefs’ Moon among three new caps for Bafana against Botswana Soccer
  8. ‘I like him. Left-footed. Big strong boy. I think he’ll do OK‚’ says Hunt on ... Soccer
  9. PSL fixtures expected to be released next week Soccer
  10. Botswana coach Bright focuses on preparations for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  11. Klate has sights set on PE‚ but can stand one more year of Hunt's brutal ... Soccer
  12. Baxter asks for perspective for Bafana's CHAN assignment against Botswana Soccer
  13. Pienaar’s immense experience can rub off on Mahlambi‚ says Hunt Soccer
  14. Cash in on a nice Brazilian banker Soccer
  15. Baxter expects Zebras to give SA a 'bruising'game Soccer
X