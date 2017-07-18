Surprise Moriri makes a dramatic return to Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Bafana Bafana star midfielder Surprise Moriri is returning to former club Mamelodi Sundowns as a development coach‚ TimesLIVE can exclusively reveal.

Well-placed sources have indicated that club president Patrice Motsepe has already told some staff members about Moriri’s imminent return to Chloorkop where he won four league titles and cups and numerous individual accolades as a player.

Some of Moriri’s highlights are 35 Bafana Bafana caps‚ which includes being part of the 2010 World Cup squad and he was unlucky to miss the 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup due to injury.

Negotiations between Moriri and Sundowns management are at an advanced stage and he is likely to start working later this week in a move that will kick-start his coaching career.