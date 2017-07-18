'You can’t outdo Chiefs' and Pirates’ history‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso

Pitso Mosimane has a simple response to how Mamelodi Sundowns can attract more fans to match their success…just keep winning.

The Kings of Africa struggle to fill Lucas Moripe Stadium that accommodates around 30 000 fans despite playing some enterprising football and even winning the biggest prize in club football in the continent.

Their next opponents in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League‚ Wydad Casablanca of Morocco‚ even poked fun at the Brazilians by saying that they will be coming up against a team that needs to let fans come in for free to fill their stadium.

That was in response to Sundowns allowing fans who wore yellow to come in for free in their last Champions League group stage match against AS Vita.