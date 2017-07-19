Cape Town City have decided against retaining young Malawi international winger Isaac Kaliati.

The 19-year-old was announced amid the usual fanfare in late March‚ and reports in Malawi say he is headed to Cape Town this week for pre-season.

But City owner John Comitis has confirmed that the teenager will not be retained by the club‚ as the arrival of the likes of Ayanda Patosi and Teko Modise mean his services are no longer required.

He would also take up one of the club’s five foreigner slots at the start of the season.

They have used up four of those spots for Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva‚ Mozambican defenders Edmilson Dove and Jeitoso‚ and Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche.

Kaliati had impressed former coach Eric Tinkler‚ but has not been seen by new boss Benni McCarthy‚ and City have decided to move on.

It is a climbdown from the club’s previous position on the player‚ who they appeared to have high hopes for when they announced his signing.

“At his young age‚ Isaac is already a feature in the Malawian national team alongside fellow PSL player Gabadinho Mhango‚” City said in a statement.

“The elegant winger has incredible potential and under the guidance of the CTCFC management we could see big things from the young man in the future.”

Kaliati has been playing for Mighty Wanderers in his homeland‚ having previously turned out for Tigers FC.

He made his international debut at the age of 17 in July 2015‚ but has not featured for the national team in recent months.

City have signed Patosi‚ Modise‚ Lyle Lakay and Jeitoso so far in this transfer window.

