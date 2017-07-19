Soccer

Cape Town City decide against retaining Malawi international winger

19 July 2017 - 17:25 By Nick Said
John Comitis has officially announced the name and colours of his new club, Cape Town City FC during the Launch of the New Cape Town based PSL Club at Cape Town Stadium on June 29, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa.
John Comitis has officially announced the name and colours of his new club, Cape Town City FC during the Launch of the New Cape Town based PSL Club at Cape Town Stadium on June 29, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Cape Town City have decided against retaining young Malawi international winger Isaac Kaliati.

The 19-year-old was announced amid the usual fanfare in late March‚ and reports in Malawi say he is headed to Cape Town this week for pre-season.

But City owner John Comitis has confirmed that the teenager will not be retained by the club‚ as the arrival of the likes of Ayanda Patosi and Teko Modise mean his services are no longer required.

He would also take up one of the club’s five foreigner slots at the start of the season.

They have used up four of those spots for Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva‚ Mozambican defenders Edmilson Dove and Jeitoso‚ and Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche.

Kaliati had impressed former coach Eric Tinkler‚ but has not been seen by new boss Benni McCarthy‚ and City have decided to move on.

It is a climbdown from the club’s previous position on the player‚ who they appeared to have high hopes for when they announced his signing.

“At his young age‚ Isaac is already a feature in the Malawian national team alongside fellow PSL player Gabadinho Mhango‚” City said in a statement.

“The elegant winger has incredible potential and under the guidance of the CTCFC management we could see big things from the young man in the future.”

Kaliati has been playing for Mighty Wanderers in his homeland‚ having previously turned out for Tigers FC.

He made his international debut at the age of 17 in July 2015‚ but has not featured for the national team in recent months.

City have signed Patosi‚ Modise‚ Lyle Lakay and Jeitoso so far in this transfer window.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Afcon to be played in June/July and event to be contested by 24 national teams Soccer
  2. Border teams receive yet another hiding at Craven Week Rugby
  3. Western Province and Golden Lions flex their muscles at Craven Week Rugby
  4. 'You can quote me on this‚ Thobani Mncwango is not for sale,' says Johnny ... Soccer
  5. Small believes Van Rensburg should start for the Lions against the Sharks Rugby

Latest Videos

SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri
Watch Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions

Related articles

  1. 'Chippa United home to Mayambela'‚ says club owner Mpengesi Soccer
  2. Manchester United coach ourinho 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford Soccer
  3. We have to finish off Botswana‚ says Bafana defender Junaid Sait Soccer
  4. Chelsea coach Antonio Conte signs improved deal Soccer
  5. Arsenal seeking fresh blood but Sanchez stays - Wenger Soccer
  6. Mark Mayambela set to return to Chippa United in the next 24 hours Soccer
  7. CAF president Ahmad confirms moving Afcon to June on agenda in Morocco Soccer
  8. 'You can’t outdo Chiefs' and Pirates’ history‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Soccer
  9. Mokoena withdrawn from Bafana squad, replaced by SuperSport colleague Morton Soccer
  10. Klopp backs Sturridge to fire for Liverpool Soccer
  11. Mourinho pleased as 'top striker' Lukaku opens account for Man United Soccer
  12. SuperSport United are considering relocating Soccer
  13. Changing timing of Afcon on the cards as CAF officials meet in Morocco Soccer
  14. No end in sight to standoff between Ajax Cape Town and Rivaldo Coetzee Soccer
  15. Surprise Moriri makes a dramatic return to Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
X