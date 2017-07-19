Chelsea coach Antonio Conte signs improved deal

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte signed a new two-year deal with the Premier League giants on Wednesday as the club moved to quell reports of a rift with the Italian.

The deal was confirmed as Conte, who guided Chelsea to the title in his first season last year, prepares to take his squad on a pre-season tour of Asia.

"I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea," he said in a statement on Chelsea's official website.

"We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top."