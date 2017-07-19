'Chippa United home to Mayambela'‚ says club owner Mpengesi
Chippa United have confirmed the club have re-signed winger Mark Mayambela‚ announcing a three-year deal on Wednesday.
Mayambela arrived from Ajax Cape Town‚ where he had a fine season in 2016/17‚ rekindling a career that had seemed on the skids.
It is a return to the Port Elizabeth club where he spent a successful six months in the 2015/16 campaign‚ before being lured for an ill-fated move to SuperSport United midway through‚ and months later was axed by the Tshwane side for what then coach Stuart Baxter termed a lack of professionalism.
"Chippa United is a home to Mark Mayambela and when there was an opportunity to bring him back to the club‚ we did not hesitate‚" Chippa owner Siviwe Mpengesi said.
"We are delighted to have him back in Port Elizabeth to finish what he started. Chippa United will give him a platform to fulfill the potential he showed in his early years in the PSL.
"The club has grown since Mark left and we have different objectives now. We have no doubt that he will add value to the growth of the brand‚ on and off the field."
Mayambela is now coming off arguably the best season of his career after starring at Ajax‚ where he featured in 24 games and produced some eye-catching displays.
The 29-year-old is a product of the Old Mutual Academy in Cape Town and made his PSL debut for Bloemfontein Celtic in the 2007/08 season.
He spent two more years in the Free State‚ before joining Orlando Pirates in a move that never really worked out for him. He only made two league starts in three seasons with The Buccaneers.
He later joined Mpumalanga Black Aces for the 2013/14 campaign‚ but left just months into the campaign after the club accused him and former winger Mkhanyiseli Siwahla allegedly arriving at training under the influence of alcohol.
Chippa gave him the chance to get his career back on track‚ and he took the opportunity before leaving for SuperSport in January 2016.
- TimesLIVE
