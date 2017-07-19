Soccer

'Chippa United home to Mayambela'‚ says club owner Mpengesi

19 July 2017 - 12:54 By Nick Said
A file photo of Mark Mayambela during his first spell with Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and SuperSport United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on October 27, 2015 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
A file photo of Mark Mayambela during his first spell with Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and SuperSport United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on October 27, 2015 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Chippa United have confirmed the club have re-signed winger Mark Mayambela‚ announcing a three-year deal on Wednesday.

Mayambela arrived from Ajax Cape Town‚ where he had a fine season in 2016/17‚ rekindling a career that had seemed on the skids.

It is a return to the Port Elizabeth club where he spent a successful six months in the 2015/16 campaign‚ before being lured for an ill-fated move to SuperSport United midway through‚ and months later was axed by the Tshwane side for what then coach Stuart Baxter termed a lack of professionalism.

Mark Mayambela set to return to Chippa United in the next 24 hours

Mark Mayambela is set to return to Chippa United in the next 24 hours‚ having verbally agreed a three-year deal with the Port Elizabeth club.
Sport
21 hours ago

"Chippa United is a home to Mark Mayambela and when there was an opportunity to bring him back to the club‚ we did not hesitate‚" Chippa owner Siviwe Mpengesi said.

"We are delighted to have him back in Port Elizabeth to finish what he started. Chippa United will give him a platform to fulfill the potential he showed in his early years in the PSL.

"The club has grown since Mark left and we have different objectives now. We have no doubt that he will add value to the growth of the brand‚ on and off the field."

Manchester United coach Mourinho 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed he is targeting a 15-year stay at Old Trafford, telling ESPN in an interview on Tuesday he wants ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Mayambela is now coming off arguably the best season of his career after starring at Ajax‚ where he featured in 24 games and produced some eye-catching displays.

The 29-year-old is a product of the Old Mutual Academy in Cape Town and made his PSL debut for Bloemfontein Celtic in the 2007/08 season.

He spent two more years in the Free State‚ before joining Orlando Pirates in a move that never really worked out for him. He only made two league starts in three seasons with The Buccaneers.

No end in sight to standoff between Ajax Cape Town and Rivaldo Coetzee

There is still no end in sight to impasse between Ajax Cape Town and want-away defender Rivaldo Coetzee‚ leaving coach Stanley Menzo frustrated over ...
Sport
1 day ago

He later joined Mpumalanga Black Aces for the 2013/14 campaign‚ but left just months into the campaign after the club accused him and former winger Mkhanyiseli Siwahla allegedly arriving at training under the influence of alcohol.

Chippa gave him the chance to get his career back on track‚ and he took the opportunity before leaving for SuperSport in January 2016.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Los Angeles Lakers forward looking forward to returning to South Africa Sport
  2. Can SA end five-year major drought at the Open? Sport
  3. 'Chippa United home to Mayambela'‚ says club owner Mpengesi Soccer
  4. Budler unfazed by expectant hostile fans when he bids for the IBF ... Sport
  5. Manchester United coach ourinho 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford Soccer

Latest Videos

Sir Richard Branson walks with the Elders on Mandela Day
Sir Richard Branson remembers Mandela's hustle

Related articles

  1. Manchester United coach ourinho 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford Soccer
  2. We have to finish off Botswana‚ says Bafana defender Junaid Sait Soccer
  3. Chelsea coach Antonio Conte signs improved deal Soccer
  4. Arsenal seeking fresh blood but Sanchez stays - Wenger Soccer
  5. Mark Mayambela set to return to Chippa United in the next 24 hours Soccer
  6. CAF president Ahmad confirms moving Afcon to June on agenda in Morocco Soccer
  7. 'You can’t outdo Chiefs' and Pirates’ history‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Soccer
  8. Mokoena withdrawn from Bafana squad, replaced by SuperSport colleague Morton Soccer
  9. Klopp backs Sturridge to fire for Liverpool Soccer
  10. Mourinho pleased as 'top striker' Lukaku opens account for Man United Soccer
  11. SuperSport United are considering relocating Soccer
  12. Changing timing of Afcon on the cards as CAF officials meet in Morocco Soccer
  13. No end in sight to standoff between Ajax Cape Town and Rivaldo Coetzee Soccer
  14. Surprise Moriri makes a dramatic return to Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  15. All eyes on Chiefs vs Pirates as 'sold out' signs go up days ahead of CBL ... Soccer
  16. Supersport United consider leaving their home Lucas Moripe for Caledonian ... Soccer
  17. South Africans click into gear at the start of their new campaigns overseas Soccer
  18. New and improved Serero set to be key man at new Dutch club Soccer
  19. United hold on tight to De Gea but Real keep knocking Sport
  20. Bafana beat Botswana 2-0 Soccer
X