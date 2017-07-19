'Chippa United home to Mayambela'‚ says club owner Mpengesi

"Chippa United is a home to Mark Mayambela and when there was an opportunity to bring him back to the club‚ we did not hesitate‚" Chippa owner Siviwe Mpengesi said.

"We are delighted to have him back in Port Elizabeth to finish what he started. Chippa United will give him a platform to fulfill the potential he showed in his early years in the PSL.

"The club has grown since Mark left and we have different objectives now. We have no doubt that he will add value to the growth of the brand‚ on and off the field."