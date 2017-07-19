Manchester United coach Mourinho 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed he is targeting a 15-year stay at Old Trafford, telling ESPN in an interview on Tuesday he wants to restore the stability of the Alex Ferguson era.

Mourinho, who took over the Premier League giants last year, told the network's website that he is desperate to deliver sustained success over a long-term period just as Ferguson did over nearly three decades.

United have not won the Premier League title since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, with the club struggling to rediscover its dominance under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

Mourinho has never spent longer than three years as manager of a club during his trophy-laden career.