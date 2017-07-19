Soccer

Manchester United coach Mourinho 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford

19 July 2017 - 12:35 By AFP
Head coach Jose Mourinho of Manchester United takes the field before their game against the Real Salt Lake during the International friendly game at Rio Tinto Stadium on July 17, 2017 in Sandy, Utah.
Head coach Jose Mourinho of Manchester United takes the field before their game against the Real Salt Lake during the International friendly game at Rio Tinto Stadium on July 17, 2017 in Sandy, Utah.
Image: Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images/AFP

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed he is targeting a 15-year stay at Old Trafford, telling ESPN in an interview on Tuesday he wants to restore the stability of the Alex Ferguson era.

Mourinho, who took over the Premier League giants last year, told the network's website that he is desperate to deliver sustained success over a long-term period just as Ferguson did over nearly three decades.

United have not won the Premier League title since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, with the club struggling to rediscover its dominance under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

Mourinho has never spent longer than three years as manager of a club during his trophy-laden career.

Mourinho pleased as 'top striker' Lukaku opens account for Man United

Romelu Lukaku bagged his first goal in a Manchester United shirt on Monday as the 10-man Premier League giants labored to a 2-1 victory over Real ...
Sport
1 day ago

But the 54-year-old, speaking as his team prepare to face Manchester City in Houston on Thursday in the latest leg of their US tour, insisted he saw United as a long-term project.

"I am ready for this," Mourinho told ESPN. "I am ready for the next 15, I would say. Here? Yes, why not?

"I have to admit that it is very difficult because of the pressure around our jobs, everybody putting pressure on managers and things that people say -- that we have to win, but in reality only one can win and every year it is getting more difficult.

"This club, for so many years, was Sir Alex. People got used to it; people understood the great consequences of that stability.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte signs improved deal

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte signed a new two-year deal with the Premier League giants on Wednesday as the club moved to quell reports of a rift ...
Sport
5 hours ago

"After David [Moyes] and Mr. [Louis] Van Gaal, I come to my second year and hopefully I can stay and give that stability that the club wants.

"I will try, but again, I will have to try to deserve that, but that's what I try every day that I work."

Mourinho believes Ferguson's 27-year reign at United will never be emulated in the modern game.

"I think Sir Alex's career is unique," Mourinho said. "I don't think it is possible to emulate.

Arsenal seeking fresh blood but Sanchez stays - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said Tuesday he wants to make more new signings before the season begins next month and batted away fresh doubts about ...
Sport
10 hours ago

"Nobody is going to be in the same club for so many years, be in the same league for so many years. I think [Arsenal manager Arsene] Wenger will be the last with a similar story in terms of staying at a club for so many years.

"But I what I try to do in modern football nowadays is to try to deserve to stay in the club, because in this moment, it is about success. You have success, you stay in the club. You don't have success, you don't stay."

Most read

  1. Los Angeles Lakers forward looking forward to returning to South Africa Sport
  2. Can SA end five-year major drought at the Open? Sport
  3. 'Chippa United home to Mayambela'‚ says club owner Mpengesi Soccer
  4. Budler unfazed by expectant hostile fans when he bids for the IBF ... Sport
  5. Manchester United coach ourinho 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford Soccer

Latest Videos

Sir Richard Branson walks with the Elders on Mandela Day
Sir Richard Branson remembers Mandela's hustle

Related articles

  1. We have to finish off Botswana‚ says Bafana defender Junaid Sait Soccer
  2. Chelsea coach Antonio Conte signs improved deal Soccer
  3. Arsenal seeking fresh blood but Sanchez stays - Wenger Soccer
  4. Mark Mayambela set to return to Chippa United in the next 24 hours Soccer
  5. CAF president Ahmad confirms moving Afcon to June on agenda in Morocco Soccer
  6. 'You can’t outdo Chiefs' and Pirates’ history‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Soccer
  7. Mokoena withdrawn from Bafana squad, replaced by SuperSport colleague Morton Soccer
  8. Klopp backs Sturridge to fire for Liverpool Soccer
  9. Mourinho pleased as 'top striker' Lukaku opens account for Man United Soccer
  10. SuperSport United are considering relocating Soccer
X