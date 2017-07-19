SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has become the first local player to throw his support behind the proposed move by Confederation of African Football (Caf) members to switch the African Nations Cup to June.

More than 200 delegates are meeting in Rabat‚ Morocco‚ to discuss issues affecting African football and the timing of the continental showpiece‚ which is usually held in January every two years‚ is on the agenda.

“I buy into the suggestion of the Afcon being played in June because that would give the coaches of all national teams an opportunity to get players they want.

"It (would be) during the off-season‚” Letsholonyane said on Wednesday after the draw of the SAB League National Championships.