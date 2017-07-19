Soccer

Yeye throws his weight behind CAF's proposal to switch Afcon from January to June

19 July 2017 - 17:03 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Willard Katsande and Reneilwe Letsholonyane during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has become the first local player to throw his support behind the proposed move by Confederation of African Football (Caf) members to switch the African Nations Cup to June.

More than 200 delegates are meeting in Rabat‚ Morocco‚ to discuss issues affecting African football and the timing of the continental showpiece‚ which is usually held in January every two years‚ is on the agenda.

“I buy into the suggestion of the Afcon being played in June because that would give the coaches of all national teams an opportunity to get players they want.

"It (would be) during the off-season‚” Letsholonyane said on Wednesday after the draw of the SAB League National Championships.

The veteran midfielder said changing the timing of Africa’s premier football tournament would also go a long way towards solving the never-ending club versus country tension.

“Sometimes African players who play in Europe really want to play at the Afcon but because they do not want to risk losing their positions at their clubs‚ they end up not coming.

"If the tournament is held in May or June‚ they would definitely come.

"Having almost all the top players from the top leagues around the world in one tournament would only serve to boost the image and level of the tournament.”

“As a footballer‚ you leave your club for a month and when you return back it becomes difficult to get back in the starting eleven.

"You have a three-year contract with that club and the national team is something that happens once in about two to three months.

"You spend a lot of time at your club and you will choose the club because of the many months you spend there.

"If you lose your position‚ it means sitting on the bench‚ frustration and trying to win back your position which is not guaranteed.”

Letsholonyane said players are sometimes forced to retire from international football because the situation does not allow them to juggle club and international football at the same time.

“At some point you decide to retire from international football‚ not because you don’t want to represent your country but because the situation does not allow you to juggle both.

"It is really frustrating sitting on the bench at your club and all footballers want to do is just play.

"It would also help our clubs because when the Champions League and Confederations Cup start we are already mid-season (in SA)‚” he said.

- TimesLIVE

