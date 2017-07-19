Soccer

'You can quote me on this‚ Thobani Mncwango is not for sale,' says Johnny Mogaladi

19 July 2017 - 18:09 By Nick Said
Polokwane City striker Thobani Mncwango.
Polokwane City striker Thobani Mncwango.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Polokwane City chairman Johnny Mogaladi provided an angry response when questioned on the future of striker Thobani Mncwango‚ insisting the player was not for sale and that he would remain at the club this season.

Both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are believed to be interested in the forward‚ whose contract expires in June 2018.

Mogaladi said on Thursday afternoon the player has been training with the squad since the start of pre-season on July 1‚ and angrily insisted: “You can quote me on this‚ Thobani is not for sale!”

Yeye throws his weight behind CAF's proposal to switch Afcon from January to June

SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has become the first local player to throw his support behind the proposed move by Confederation ...
Sport
2 hours ago

The City chairman went on to accuse the media of “just trying to sell newspapers” in a bizarre rant following a simple question related to the status of Mncwango‚ suggesting‚ “you must now put this Thobani thing to bed”.

Mncwango was suspended by City last season for comments he made in the media after interest from Pirates surfaced‚ leading the player to seek help from the South African Football Players Union.

He played just one game in the second half of last season‚ a 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United in February‚ and it was further suggested by the player himself that his forced absence was one of the reasons why then coach Luc Eymael tried unsuccessfully to jump ship to Bloemfontein Celtic.

'Chippa United home to Mayambela'‚ says club owner Mpengesi

Chippa United have confirmed the club have re-signed winger Mark Mayambela‚ announcing a three-year deal on Wednesday.
Sport
6 hours ago

Mncwango finished as second top-scorer in the Premier League in the 2015/16 season with 13 goals‚ one fewer than Golden Boot winner Collins Mbesuma.

His curtailed season last year meant he managed just three goals in 14 appearances.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Afcon to be played in June/July and event to be contested by 24 national teams Soccer
  2. Border teams receive yet another hiding at Craven Week Rugby
  3. Western Province and Golden Lions flex their muscles at Craven Week Rugby
  4. 'You can quote me on this‚ Thobani Mncwango is not for sale,' says Johnny ... Soccer
  5. Small believes Van Rensburg should start for the Lions against the Sharks Rugby

Latest Videos

SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri
Watch Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions

Related articles

  1. Cape Town City decide against retaining Malawi international winger Soccer
  2. Yeye throws his weight behind CAF's proposal to switch Afcon from January to ... Soccer
  3. 'Chippa United home to Mayambela'‚ says club owner Mpengesi Soccer
  4. Manchester United coach ourinho 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford Soccer
  5. We have to finish off Botswana‚ says Bafana defender Junaid Sait Soccer
  6. Chelsea coach Antonio Conte signs improved deal Soccer
  7. Arsenal seeking fresh blood but Sanchez stays - Wenger Soccer
  8. Mark Mayambela set to return to Chippa United in the next 24 hours Soccer
  9. CAF president Ahmad confirms moving Afcon to June on agenda in Morocco Soccer
  10. 'You can’t outdo Chiefs' and Pirates’ history‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Soccer
  11. Mokoena withdrawn from Bafana squad, replaced by SuperSport colleague Morton Soccer
  12. Klopp backs Sturridge to fire for Liverpool Soccer
  13. Mourinho pleased as 'top striker' Lukaku opens account for Man United Soccer
  14. SuperSport United are considering relocating Soccer
  15. Changing timing of Afcon on the cards as CAF officials meet in Morocco Soccer
X