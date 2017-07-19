Polokwane City chairman Johnny Mogaladi provided an angry response when questioned on the future of striker Thobani Mncwango‚ insisting the player was not for sale and that he would remain at the club this season.

Both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are believed to be interested in the forward‚ whose contract expires in June 2018.

Mogaladi said on Thursday afternoon the player has been training with the squad since the start of pre-season on July 1‚ and angrily insisted: “You can quote me on this‚ Thobani is not for sale!”