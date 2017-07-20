Afcon to be expanded

Dramatic changes to the continent's top competition are on the cards after recommendations made at a symposium on the future of the sport on the continent in Morocco yesterday.

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals is to be expanded and its contentious timing changed but its frequency will remain every two years, while the African Champions League and African Confederation Cup will now run from August to May.

Moving the Afcon from January ends the club versus country dilemma facing African players based at clubs in Europe.

The tournament is to be moved to June and July, when all major leagues are on a break.