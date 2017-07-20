The South African Under-17 side‚ Amajimbos‚ will start their Cosafa Cup Championships against Mozambique at the Stade St Francois Xavier in Port Louis on Friday.

Speaking before they jetted out of the country to Mauritius‚ coach Molefi Ntseki said he was happy with the squad that he has selected for the tournament.

“We have had a good week in camp and are happy with the level of talent the players possess‚" said the confident Ntseki.