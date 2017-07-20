Soccer

Amajimbos ready for their Under-17 Mozambique counterparts

20 July 2017 - 17:31 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
U17 players train during the South African National u17 Men's National Team Open Media Day at Dobsonville Stadium on August 04, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
U17 players train during the South African National u17 Men's National Team Open Media Day at Dobsonville Stadium on August 04, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The South African Under-17 side‚ Amajimbos‚ will start their Cosafa Cup Championships against Mozambique at the Stade St Francois Xavier in Port Louis on Friday.

Speaking before they jetted out of the country to Mauritius‚ coach Molefi Ntseki said he was happy with the squad that he has selected for the tournament.

“We have had a good week in camp and are happy with the level of talent the players possess‚" said the confident Ntseki.

"There is still some preparatory work to be done before our opening match on Friday but we will be ready for the tournament.”

Ntseki selected the players following a lengthy process of close observation and monitoring around the country over the past few months.

Amajimbos are hoping to go all the way again this year as they return to Mauritius where they narrowly lost 5-4 on penalties at the hands of Namibia in last year’s closely contested final.

After the opening match against Mozambique‚ Amajimbos will take on Zambia two days later and they will round off their group stage assignments against unpredictable Madagascar on July 25.

- TimesLIVE

