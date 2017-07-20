Soccer

Cape Town City confirm signing of defender Fielies from Milano United

20 July 2017 - 17:45 By Nick Said
New Cape Town City defender Taariq Fielies.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Cape Town City have confirmed the signing of defender Taariq Fielies from Milano United.

The 25-year-old is a product of the Ajax Cape Town youth academy‚ though he only ever made one appearance for the Urban Warriors‚ as a substitute against Maritzburg United in December 2012.

He has spent the last four seasons in the National First Division with Milano‚ making 92 starts for the side.

The centre-back had an extensive trial with City and impressed new coach Benni McCarthy‚ adding to the central defensive options.

He will compete with Tshepo Gumede‚ Robyn Johannes and new Mozambican signing Jeitoso. Fielies is a replacement for Ghana youngster Joseph Adjei‚ who departed the club after just a single season.

- TimesLIVE

