Expect Bafana coach Baxter to shuffle the deck again for Botswana qualifier

Expect several changes when Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter names the squad to face Botswana in an African Nations Championship (CHAN) second leg qualifier at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday afternoon.

The South Africans will take a 2-0 lead to the encounter and Baxter said he would tinker with the system he used in the first leg‚ promising to give some of his younger players a run.

“We are going to stay committed to our rationale but also get some young players on the field and at the same time try to win the game‚" the Briton said.

"That’s what we are going to do and we will change the way want to play as well.