Jose Mourinho treating Manchester derby as training session

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he plans to treat Thursday's exhibition match against Manchester City as a training session as the two Premier League rivals prepare to clash in Houston.

The two teams meet at the NRG Stadium -- home of the Houston Texans NFL team -- in the first ever edition of the Manchester derby to be staged overseas.

Mourinho, who will lock horns with City boss Pep Guardiola once more, insisted however he was not concerned with the result of the game.

"It's nice for the US and US fans, it's very good for the event. I think it's very good for both clubs and there is always a little bit of rivalry, a bit of an extra ingredient but for me it's a friendly," Mourinho said.