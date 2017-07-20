Soccer

Maritzburg United sign Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori

20 July 2017 - 11:32 By Nick Said
Richard Ofori #1 of Ghana reacts against the United States in the first half during an international friendly between USA and Ghana at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on July 1, 2017 in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Richard Ofori #1 of Ghana reacts against the United States in the first half during an international friendly between USA and Ghana at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on July 1, 2017 in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Image: Jim Rogash/Getty Images/AFP

Maritzburg United have bolstered their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Ghana international Richard Ofori‚ the club announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old arrives from Wa All Stars in his homeland‚ where he was named Goalkeeper of the Season in the Ghana Premier League in 2015.

The following year he helped his side to the league championship‚ and had unsuccessful trials with Cape Town City.

He had most recently been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns‚ though with the established Denis Onyango there‚ that always looked a long shot.

“MUFC confirm the signing of Ghanaian goalkeeper on a three-year contract with a further option‚” United said.

Afcon to be played in June/July and event to be contested by 24 national teams

Rabat - Dramatic changes to the continent’s top competition on are on the cards after recommendations made at a symposium on the future of the sport ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Ofori has started all three national team matches since the return of Kwesi Appiah as national team coach‚ most recently the 2-1 away loss to the USA in a friendly.

United released Namibia international Virgil Vries at the end of last season‚ with the only other keeper with some PSL experience at the club being Bongani Mpandle.

United finished seventh last season and have handed caretaker coach Fadlu Davids a permanent contract after he steered the club to a strong finish in the league campaign following the departure of Roger de Sa.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Kriel's decision to quit school and focus on boxing goes under scrutiny on ... Rugby
  2. Coach uncertainty a bad smell in SA dressingroom Cricket
  3. Jose Mourinho treating Manchester derby as training session Soccer
  4. Maritzburg United sign Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori Soccer
  5. Kevin Pietersen slams England top order after South Africa rout Cricket

Latest Videos

Great white shark spotted at surfing event in Jeffrey's Bay
SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri

Related articles

  1. Jose Mourinho treating Manchester derby as training session Soccer
  2. Doctor Khumalo remembers his daughter in touching tribute TshisaLIVE
  3. Chelsea agree deal to sign Morata from Real Madrid Soccer
  4. Afcon to be played in June/July and event to be contested by 24 national teams Soccer
  5. 'You can quote me on this‚ Thobani Mncwango is not for sale,' says Johnny ... Soccer
  6. Cape Town City decide against retaining Malawi international winger Soccer
  7. Yeye throws his weight behind CAF's proposal to switch Afcon from January to ... Soccer
  8. 'Chippa United home to Mayambela'‚ says club owner Mpengesi Soccer
  9. Manchester United coach ourinho 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford Soccer
  10. We have to finish off Botswana‚ says Bafana defender Junaid Sait Soccer
X