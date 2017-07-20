Maritzburg United sign Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori
Maritzburg United have bolstered their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Ghana international Richard Ofori‚ the club announced on Thursday.
The 23-year-old arrives from Wa All Stars in his homeland‚ where he was named Goalkeeper of the Season in the Ghana Premier League in 2015.
The following year he helped his side to the league championship‚ and had unsuccessful trials with Cape Town City.
He had most recently been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns‚ though with the established Denis Onyango there‚ that always looked a long shot.
“MUFC confirm the signing of Ghanaian goalkeeper on a three-year contract with a further option‚” United said.
Ofori has started all three national team matches since the return of Kwesi Appiah as national team coach‚ most recently the 2-1 away loss to the USA in a friendly.
United released Namibia international Virgil Vries at the end of last season‚ with the only other keeper with some PSL experience at the club being Bongani Mpandle.
United finished seventh last season and have handed caretaker coach Fadlu Davids a permanent contract after he steered the club to a strong finish in the league campaign following the departure of Roger de Sa.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP