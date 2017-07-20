Maritzburg United have bolstered their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Ghana international Richard Ofori‚ the club announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old arrives from Wa All Stars in his homeland‚ where he was named Goalkeeper of the Season in the Ghana Premier League in 2015.

The following year he helped his side to the league championship‚ and had unsuccessful trials with Cape Town City.

He had most recently been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns‚ though with the established Denis Onyango there‚ that always looked a long shot.

“MUFC confirm the signing of Ghanaian goalkeeper on a three-year contract with a further option‚” United said.