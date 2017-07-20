VOTE: Who has the best kit out of Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns?
The wait, especially in the last couple of weeks before a new season starts, can drive a football fan crazy in their search for something resembling a fix.
A pre-season tournament here and a training match there somehow doesn’t quite hit the spot. So they search for their fix elsewhere. Their club launches a jersey. Ah, there’s a small fix. They now can compete with their rivals on who will be sporting a better kit. Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates fans have been trolling each other after catching a glimpse of how their favourite clubs will look in the coming 2017/18 season.
The Buccaneers, the last of those three teams to launch their kit, went retro. Fans were quick to pull out old Moroka Swallows, Liverpool and even Nigeria’s kits from the ‘90s, labeling Pirates’ kit as nothing more than a copy and paste of a bygone era.
@adidasZA took the Liverpool 1992 jersey & gave it to @Orlando_Pirates pic.twitter.com/5EBC8fpPDg— Letlhogonolo (@tlhogisedumedi) July 17, 2017
The Buccaneers would do well to only look like Swallows and not fall into the abyss of disappointment that drowned this former Soweto giant.
Lol 😂😂 😂 😂 you thought Kaizer Chiefs 2017/18 kit is ugly check out the new Orlando Pirates kit— Thabo Moagi ™ (@DjParsonsSA) July 17, 2017
Pirates had their fair share of embarassing moments last season, shipping six goals in matches against Sundowns and SuperSport United, being outplayed in the Nedbank Cup final and finishing outside the top eight for the first time in the club’s history in the PSL-era.
That kaizer chiefs new kit is the proof that they gonna have another trophyless season . pic.twitter.com/gLwXu7MzUB— nathi sizopopa soon (@Sir_M_Charles) July 13, 2017
Maybe going retro will remind the club of their history, something the current crop seems to have forgotten.
Chiefs and Sundowns ditched the old traditions and went new-school in launching their kits, doing so live online.
Hey @adidasZA ,is it true that the new @Orlando_Pirates kit was designed by a Pirates fan?— DUAL CITIZENSHIP (@ma_round35) July 18, 2017
If yes,share the name and we make him/her famous
Chiefs’ jersey reminded some of Shoprite.
Ge kele ko shoprite mabane bare if I buy 2 packs of mixed chicken portions you get the Chiefs Jersey mahala @MCMotsepe85 @MalomeTJ pic.twitter.com/XBkYE2Hmnz— SKOBO (@Skobomampela) July 18, 2017
Just like the shopping franchise, Chiefs are famous for their striking yellow and supported by millions. But just like their neighbours and rivals Pirates, Chiefs haven’t tasted success in the last two seasons – something they are determined to ensure doesn’t happen for a third successive season. But to do that they have to relook how they acquire talent as even their chairman Kaizer Motaung admitted that they didn’t buy smartly last season.
Chiefs have been accused of adopting Shoprite’s tagline in their search for talent – coming up with, “lower prices you can trust, always”. The Brazilians, on the other hand, don’t have such problems.
The person who designed Kaizer Chiefs new kit must be arrested#kby— Jokes About PslTeams (@PSLJOKES) July 14, 2017
Patrice Motsepe’s millions and Pitso Mosimane’s vision have helped the club become African champions for the first time in their history. Their kit included the star on their badge, an honour they got last year after winning the Caf Champions League. Their kit has received positive reviews, especially their third strip.
"She says she's a Chiefs fan but she wants you to buy her the new Sundowns jersey! She says it's BEAUTIFUL" pic.twitter.com/lwjVfnFmU3— Shawn Neo (@IamShawnNeo) July 14, 2017
But the background of where they took the picture didn’t crack the nod.
Motsepe Must revamp Sundowns Heard Quarters that subsidy house at the back ain't cutting it now https://t.co/IAWdM9Gtvs— Sabelo ⭐️️ (@Mjitha) July 14, 2017
