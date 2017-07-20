VOTE: Who has the best kit out of Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns?

The wait, especially in the last couple of weeks before a new season starts, can drive a football fan crazy in their search for something resembling a fix.

A pre-season tournament here and a training match there somehow doesn’t quite hit the spot. So they search for their fix elsewhere. Their club launches a jersey. Ah, there’s a small fix. They now can compete with their rivals on who will be sporting a better kit. Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates fans have been trolling each other after catching a glimpse of how their favourite clubs will look in the coming 2017/18 season.