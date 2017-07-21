Alignment of the CAF calendar will be music to the ears of PSL clubs

Changes made by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to their flagship Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament and calendar are arguably the widest reaching in the history of the organisation.

CAF have decided to shift the Afcon finals from its traditional January/February slot to June/July‚ and will also expand the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

Added to that‚ they will now also play their CAF club competitions from August to May‚ in line with the European calender, which will be music to the ears of the Premier Soccer League and its clubs.

These changes have been met with praise and disdain‚ and will also present their own challenges for the organisation to overcome.