Soccer

Amajimbos kickoff Cosafa U17 champs with win over Mozambique

21 July 2017 - 13:53 By Nick Said
South Africa national Under-17 player Mohammed Shahabodien in action against Mozambique on Thursday 21 July 2017 in Mauritius.
Image: SAFA via Twitter

South Africa’s newest batch of junior internationals have made a promising start to their COSAFA Under-17 Championships campaign in Mauritius with a 3-1 victory over Mozambique in Group B on Friday.

Coach Molefi Ntseki has intentionally selected a squad of players made up mostly of 15-year-olds to ensure they will still be eligible for the country when the African Under-17 Championship qualifiers start next year.

Despite their tender age‚ the players put on a show against the Mozambicans with BidWits Academy youngster Mohammed Shahabodien proving the hero with two goals and Alexandra Black Aces youngster James McFarlane scoring the other.

The only negative for the young South Africans on the day was the red card that was issued to SuperSport United Academy defender Barry Sithole late in the game.

South Africa opened the scoring on 17 minutes when the lively Shahabodien provided a neat finish‚ before he added a fine second 20 minutes later‚ dancing past two defenders before slotting home.

McFarlane added the third just before the hour-mark as he converted a corner from another impressive performer‚ Platinum Stars Academy youngster Boikanyo Segotlong.

Mozambique pulled a goal back mid-way through the second half from Gerson‚ and South Africa had to hang on at the end when Sithole committed a professional foul on Geny Catamo.

Next up for South Africa is a meeting with one of the pre-tournament favourites Zambia on Sunday.

The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals‚ with the final set for July 30.

 - TimesLIVE

