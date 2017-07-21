Amajimbos kickoff Cosafa U17 champs with win over Mozambique

South Africa’s newest batch of junior internationals have made a promising start to their COSAFA Under-17 Championships campaign in Mauritius with a 3-1 victory over Mozambique in Group B on Friday.

Coach Molefi Ntseki has intentionally selected a squad of players made up mostly of 15-year-olds to ensure they will still be eligible for the country when the African Under-17 Championship qualifiers start next year.

Despite their tender age‚ the players put on a show against the Mozambicans with BidWits Academy youngster Mohammed Shahabodien proving the hero with two goals and Alexandra Black Aces youngster James McFarlane scoring the other.