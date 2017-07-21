Chiefs leave Tshabalala and Argentine trialist Phillipe at home for friendly against Township Rollers in Botswana
Kaizer Chiefs have left Player of the Season Siphiwe Tshabalala and Argentine trialist Jonathan Philippe at home for the their friendly against Botswana Premier League side Township Rollers in Gaborone on Saturday.
Philippe arrived in South Africa a few days ago and he will only link up with the squad on their return next week.
“He is not here in Botswana with us‚” Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa confirmed to TimesLIVE.
The club has also confirmed that Tshabalala has not traveled‚ though they did not give the reason he was left behind.
Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is assessing Philippe as he hunts for a partner for the impressive Venezuelan Gustavo Paez this season.
The 29-year-old Argentine was most recently with Greek second-tier side Agrotikos Asteras‚ where he scored nine goals in 34 appearances last season‚ a figure boosted by a last day hat-trick.
He was developed through the famous Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors‚ but only made a single appearance for them‚ and later went on to play for América de Cali (Colombia)‚ Argentino de Quilmes and Alianza FC (El Salvador)‚ among others.
He has also played in Switzerland and Paraguay.
Chiefs have already bolstered their forward line with the signing of Bongolethu Jayiya (Cape Town City)‚ as well as midfielder Philani Zulu (Maritzburg United) and defender Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn‚ Zimbabwe)
- TimesLIVE
