Chiefs leave Tshabalala and Argentine trialist Phillipe at home for friendly against Township Rollers in Botswana

Kaizer Chiefs have left Player of the Season Siphiwe Tshabalala and Argentine trialist Jonathan Philippe at home for the their friendly against Botswana Premier League side Township Rollers in Gaborone on Saturday.

Philippe arrived in South Africa a few days ago and he will only link up with the squad on their return next week.

“He is not here in Botswana with us‚” Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa confirmed to TimesLIVE.