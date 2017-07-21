Lukaku, Rashford on target as Man United down Man City in Houston

Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford were on target as Manchester United defeated Premier League rivals Manchester City 2-0 in their International Champions Cup pre-season clash here Thursday.

Belgian international Lukaku grabbed his second goal in his second start for United as the Red Devils eased past a disjointed City at Houston's NRG Stadium.

England striker Rashford meanwhile continued his impressive pre-season form with his third goal in three games of United's US tour.

The game was the first ever Manchester derby played on foreign soil and both teams commemorated the May 22 attacks at a concert in the city shortly before the kick-off.

"It was a very good training session," United manager Jose Mourinho said afterwards.

"We had to play well in the first half, is good intensity, the players are tired. I am really pleased and I'm sure Pep (Guardiola) is the same. The result is not the most important thing."