Maritzburg United have completed the signing of Australian midfielder Liam Youlley‚ the club announced on Friday.

Youlley is an Under-20 junior international and arrives from Sydney Olympic‚ having also spent two seasons in the A-League with Western Sydney Wanderers.

“We welcome Liam Youlley to the Team of Choice and wish him all the best as he concluded a two-year deal with an option‚” said the club.

The news comes hot on the heels of the signing of Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The 20-year-old Youlley follows countrymen James Brown‚ Matt Sim (both Cape Town City) and Isaka Cernak (SuperSport United) to the PSL from Australia and he will hope to fare better than the trio.

Cernak was troubled by injuries‚ while Sim performed well but lost his place in the City side and returned home after six months. Maritzburg ended seventh in the PSL last season‚ the best finish in the club's history.

TimesLIVE