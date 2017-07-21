Soccer

Maritzburg signs Australian midfielder Youlley

21 July 2017 - 17:44 By Nick Said
Liam Youlley of the Wanderers kicks the ball during a Western Sydney Wanderers A-League training session at Coopers Stadium on April 30, 2016 in Adelaide, Australia.
Liam Youlley of the Wanderers kicks the ball during a Western Sydney Wanderers A-League training session at Coopers Stadium on April 30, 2016 in Adelaide, Australia.
Image: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Maritzburg United have completed the signing of Australian midfielder Liam Youlley‚ the club announced on Friday.

Youlley is an Under-20 junior international and arrives from Sydney Olympic‚ having also spent two seasons in the A-League with Western Sydney Wanderers.

“We welcome Liam Youlley to the Team of Choice and wish him all the best as he concluded a two-year deal with an option‚” said the club.

The news comes hot on the heels of the signing of Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The 20-year-old Youlley follows countrymen James Brown‚ Matt Sim (both Cape Town City) and Isaka Cernak (SuperSport United) to the PSL from Australia and he will hope to fare better than the trio.

Cernak was troubled by injuries‚ while Sim performed well but lost his place in the City side and returned home after six months. Maritzburg ended seventh in the PSL last season‚ the best finish in the club's history.

TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Maritzburg signs Australian midfielder Youlley Soccer
  2. Alignment of the CAF calendar will be music to the ears of PSL clubs Soccer
  3. Chiefs leave Tshabalala and Argentine trialist Phillipe at home Soccer
  4. Hurricanes wear down Brumbies to advance to Super Rugby semis Rugby
  5. Amajimbos kickoff Cosafa U17 champs with win over Mozambique Soccer

Latest Videos

Meet The Ten-Year-Old Palestinian Journalist
Meet the Palestinian Girl Who Confronts Israeli Soldiers

Related articles

  1. Alignment of the CAF calendar will be music to the ears of PSL clubs Soccer
  2. VOTE: Who has the best kit out of Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns? Soccer
  3. Maritzburg United sign Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori Soccer
X