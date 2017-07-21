Sneak peek at new looks

The wait, especially in the last weeks before a new season starts, can drive football fans crazy as they search for their fix. A pre-season tournament here and a training match there somehow don't quite hit the spot.

So they look for their fix elsewhere.

Their club launches a jersey. Ah, there's a small fix. They now can compete with their rivals as to who will be sporting a better kit.

Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates' fans have been trying to a catch glimpse of what their favourite clubs will be looking like in the coming season.

The Buccaneers, the last of the three teams to launch their kit, went retro. Fans were quick to pull out old Moroka Swallows, Liverpool and Nigeria kits from the 1990s, saying the Pirates' kit was a copy and paste of a bygone era.

Chiefs and Sundowns ditched tradition and went new-school with their kits, doing so live online. Some critics said Chiefs' jersey reminded them of Shoprite's branding.

Patrice Motsepe's millions and Pitso Mosimane's vision have helped Sundowns become African champions. Their kit - which received positive reviews - included the star on their badge, an honour they received last year after winning the Champions League.