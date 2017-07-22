Soccer

Bafana Bafana make three changes for clash against Botswana in Rustenburg

22 July 2017 - 12:37 By Njabulo Ngidi
South Africa National team players during the South Africa National team training at Royal Marang Hotel Phokeng on June 29, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Ryan Moon‚ who scored on debut for Bafana Bafana in the first leg‚ will lead the attack against Botswana in the second leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier at Moruleng Stadium on Saturday.

The 20-year-old striker was on target in Bafana’s 2-0 win in Francistown last week in the first leg along with Gift Motupa.

That victory put Stuart Baxter’s men in the driver’s seat going into the second leg.

But the British coach isn’t taking anything for granted‚ fielding a strong starting XI to take on the Zebras in the qualifiers of the tournament for local-based players.

Alignment of the CAF calendar will be music to the ears of PSL clubs

Changes made by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to their flagship Cup of Nations tournament and calendar are arguably the widest reaching ...
Sport
1 day ago

Moon will partner the strong Platinum Stars forward‚ Bonginkosi Ntuli‚ who is home in the North West.

If Bafana protect their lead‚ they are likely to take on Zambia in the last stage of the qualifiers next month for the tournament that will be staged in Kenya next year.

The local Chipolopolo thrashed Swaziland 4-0 in the first leg in Lobamba.

Bafana Bafana: Boalefa Pule‚ Siyabonga Nhlapo‚ Tercious Malepe‚ Mothobi Mvala‚ Mario Booysen (c)‚ Sibusiso Kumalo‚ Sipho Mbule‚ Ryan Moon‚ Cole Alexander‚ Sphelele Ntshangase‚ Bonginkosi Ntuli

Subs: Steven Hoffman‚ Jamie Webber‚ Sandile Mthethwa‚ Dumisani Zuma‚ Michael Morton‚ Gift Motupa‚ Siphiwe Mnguni

 - TimesLIVE

