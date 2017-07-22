Ryan Moon‚ who scored on debut for Bafana Bafana in the first leg‚ will lead the attack against Botswana in the second leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier at Moruleng Stadium on Saturday.

The 20-year-old striker was on target in Bafana’s 2-0 win in Francistown last week in the first leg along with Gift Motupa.

That victory put Stuart Baxter’s men in the driver’s seat going into the second leg.

But the British coach isn’t taking anything for granted‚ fielding a strong starting XI to take on the Zebras in the qualifiers of the tournament for local-based players.