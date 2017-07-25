Andile Jali ready to take on some of Europe's best players

Andile Jali is set to put the disappointment of last season behind him and feature in the KV Oostende starting line-up again as they make their debut in European club competition on Thursday away at French giants Olympique Marseille.

Jali had to play second fiddle over the last season and at one stage had let his weight balloon as he rarely featured in the team.

But a solid pre-season has Jali right back in the frame with coach Yves Vanderhaeghe expected to use the ex-Orlando Pirates midfield maestro much more in the coming campaign

The 27-year-old Bafana regular got a clear signal about his chances when he was used in the starting XI at the weekend in a friendly against another French club Lille.