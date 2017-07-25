Soccer

Fringe players get a chance to knock on Proteas door in ODI triangular series

25 July 2017 - 15:24 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Khaya Zondo jumps out the way of Dane Piedt during day 2 of the Sunfoil Series match between Hollywoodbets Dolphins and BuildNat Cape Cobras at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead on February 10, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Khaya Zondo jumps out the way of Dane Piedt during day 2 of the Sunfoil Series match between Hollywoodbets Dolphins and BuildNat Cape Cobras at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead on February 10, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Fringe Proteas players will have another opportunity to knock harder on the national team’s door when South Africa ‘A’ host their India and Afghanistan counterparts in the ODI triangular series.

The tournament starts in Pretoria on Wednesday morning with South Africa ‘A’‚ to be captained by Khaya Zondo‚ taking on India ‘A’ at the Groenkloof Oval in what is expected to be an evenly contested match-up.

Though the tournament is expected to fly under the radar‚ South Africa ‘A’ coach Shukri Conrad has urged his players to grab the opportunity as the national selectors will observe proceedings.

“There is no motivation needed for the players at this level because this is a chance for them to be noticed by the Proteas selectors‚" said Conrad.

Dravid says time away from cricket could benefit struggling JP Duminy

Former India captain and batting superstar Rahul Dravid has suggested that time away from the game may be beneficial for underperforming Proteas ...
Sport
2 hours ago

"We are playing for our country and they must also be motivated to do better than our recent tour to England and get things right.

"These ‘A’ tours can be a very difficult space to operate in because guys often have one eye on playing for the senior national team.

"But they must focus on the job at hand.

“The big thing for me is to play some front foot cricket‚ play an attacking brand of cricket and not to take a backward step.

"I think we backed off a little bit against the English in England because they play aggressively.

"We have to be smart enough to assess the conditions early but fortunately we know them very well and there will be no excuse when we get it wrong.

JP Duminy going home

South Africa will be without JP Duminy for the rest of their test series in England.
Sport
1 day ago

"Some of the lessons from the England tour are that batters need to set-up big totals and bowlers need to be ruthless in their execution of their skills‚ especially when we are under pressure.

"The wickets are going to be particularly good as the days go by and we are expecting a few big scores.”

The South African team boasts experienced players like Farhaan Berhadien‚ Aaron Phangiso‚ Tabraiz Shamsi‚ Reeza Hendricks and Jon-Jon Smuts.

They have represented the Proteas at ODI or T20 level.

“I hate singling out players but there is no doubt that we have some dangerous players‚" Conrad said.

"The experience that players like Dwaine Pretorius‚ Behardien and Henry Davids bring to the side with the bat is massive.

"On the bowling front‚ Phangiso and Shamsi are two quality spinners and I think spin is going to be important this week.

"We also have Junior Dala who was our best bowlers during the recent England tour across all formats and we are hoping that he will continue on that trend.”

What do you do with yourself when you have nine days off?

Tell you what, let’s bugger off to Scotland and do some fishing. Or to Cornwall, where they say the surfing is decent. Camping, anybody?
Sport
2 days ago

South Africa ‘A’ ODI Squad:

Khaya Zondo (Dolphins‚ capt)‚ Farhaan Behardien (Titans)‚ Junior Dala (Titans)‚ Henry Davids (Titans)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Lions)‚ Reeza Hendricks (Lions)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Titans)‚ Mangaliso Mosehle (Lions)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Lions)‚ Dane Paterson (Cobras)‚ Aaron Phangiso (Lions)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Jason Smith (Cobras)‚ Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)

Fixtures:

26 July: South Africa ‘A’ v India 'A' (Groenkloof‚ Pretoria)

28 July: Afghanistan 'A' v India 'A' (Tuks Oval‚ Pretoria)

30 July: South Africa 'A' v Afghanistan ‘A’ (Tuks Oval‚ Pretoria)

01 Aug: India 'A' v Afghanistan ‘A’ (Tuks Oval‚ Pretoria)

03 Aug: South Africa 'A' v India 'A' (Tuks Oval‚ Pretoria)

05 Aug: South Africa 'A' v Afghanistan ‘A’ (Tuks Oval‚ Pretoria)

08 Aug: Final (Tuks Oval‚ Pretoria)

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. It’s unfair for Chiefs coach Komphela to put the blame solely on himself‚ says ... Soccer
  2. Why the Hurricanes seem to have the Lions' number Rugby
  3. Dravid says time away from cricket could benefit struggling JP Duminy Cricket
  4. Stuart Baxter to hand over Bafana Bafana coaching reins to Thabo Senong Soccer
  5. Oli Kebble will see old foes in Glasgow Rugby

Latest Videos

Property mogul Jason Rohde charged with murder
KwaZulu-Natal witnesses greatest shoal on Earth

Related articles

  1. Dravid says time away from cricket could benefit struggling JP Duminy Cricket
  2. Three SA players in World Cup team Cricket
  3. JP Duminy going home Cricket
  4. Classy Shrubsole bowls England to triumph in game-changing World Cup Cricket
  5. Centurion rings Lord's bell‚ and steals the show at World Cup final Cricket
  6. One day, SA, you’ll be there Sport
  7. What do you do with yourself when you have nine days off? Sport
  8. Breyton Poole proves 'short men can jump high too' Sport
  9. Faf ’s leadership skills make him the better Proteas captain Sport
  10. Rare day as women take centre stage at Lord's for World Cup final Cricket
  11. Cricket SA defer decision on coach Cricket
  12. Pollock apologises‚ but for what? Cricket
  13. Rebooted Morkel talks as good a game as he plays, but for how long? Cricket
  14. AB de Villiers welcomes baby boy TshisaLIVE
X