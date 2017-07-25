Fringe Proteas players will have another opportunity to knock harder on the national team’s door when South Africa ‘A’ host their India and Afghanistan counterparts in the ODI triangular series.

The tournament starts in Pretoria on Wednesday morning with South Africa ‘A’‚ to be captained by Khaya Zondo‚ taking on India ‘A’ at the Groenkloof Oval in what is expected to be an evenly contested match-up.

Though the tournament is expected to fly under the radar‚ South Africa ‘A’ coach Shukri Conrad has urged his players to grab the opportunity as the national selectors will observe proceedings.

“There is no motivation needed for the players at this level because this is a chance for them to be noticed by the Proteas selectors‚" said Conrad.