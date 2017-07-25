Itumeleng Khune has called on his Kaizer Chiefs teammates to step up in order for the club to dig itself out of the hole the players put themselves in.

Amakhosi have gone two seasons without a trophy‚ a rare occurrence for the most successful club in the country’s history.

The Soweto giants are looking to change that in the 2017/18 campaign in what is a make-or-break season for coach Steve Komphela.

The beleaguered coach has constantly shielded the players from the ire of the fans‚ preferring to take the heat instead of his players.

“It’s unfair for the coach to put the blame solely on himself‚” Khune said.