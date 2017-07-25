Pirates sign Nyatama while Stars confirm the capture of Masalesa

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of former Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Musa Nyatama.

The Buccaneers announced on Tuesday afternoon that the midfielder would join them from Bloemfontein after officials of the two sides reached an agreement.

No further details were given about the length of his contract.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with Bloemfontein Celtic for the services of Musa Nyatama.