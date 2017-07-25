Soccer

Pirates sign Nyatama while Stars confirm the capture of Masalesa

25 July 2017 - 17:25 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Abbubaker Mobara of Orlando Pirates and Musa Nyatama (R) of Celtics during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates at Dr. Molemela Stadium on May 10, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of former Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Musa Nyatama.

The Buccaneers announced on Tuesday afternoon that the midfielder would join them from Bloemfontein after officials of the two sides reached an agreement.

No further details were given about the length of his contract.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with Bloemfontein Celtic for the services of Musa Nyatama.

"The club would like to thank the chairman of Bloemfontein Celtic Max Tshabalala for the professional manner he conducted the negotiations."

Nyatama‚ who hails from Benoni‚ is set to arrive in Johannesburg on Wednesday together with his agent to undergo a medical‚ said the Pirates statement.

Meanwhile‚ Platinum Stars have also confirmed the capture of former Pirates midfielder Lehlogonolo Masalesa on a three-year deal.

- TimesLIVE

