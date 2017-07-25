Truant Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee has apologised to the club after going AWOL for over three weeks and has been relegated to the reserve team.

Speaking in a short video that was posted on the club’s twitter account on Tuesday afternoon‚ Coetzee confirmed that he held a meeting with his employers before training with the MDC team.

“I requested a meeting with the Ajax CT bosses to discuss my future with the club‚" he said.

"Firstly‚ I would like to apologise to the club‚ coaches and my team-mates for the way I behaved over the past three weeks.