SA beat Madagascar 5-3 to reach the semifinals of the Cosafa Under-17 Championships
25 July 2017 - 16:21
Amajimbos had to come from behind to win the match as they were trailing the unheralded Madagascans 3-2 going into the halftime break.
First half goals from Olefile Ramatlo and Azola Tshobeni kept them in the game in the opening period and things turned for the better after the restart for coach Molefi Ntseki's charges.
Tshobeni registered his brace after 70 minutes and then the South Africans sped away after Alex da Silva and Mohammed Shahabodien guaranteed the three points with a goal apiece in the closing stages.
- TimesLIVE
