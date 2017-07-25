Soccer

West Ham snap up former Man United and Real Madrid star Hernandez

25 July 2017 - 10:41 By AFP
New West Ham United striker Xavier Hernandez.
New West Ham United striker Xavier Hernandez.
Image: West Ham United via Twitter

West Ham have completed the signing of former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez for $20.8 million, the Premier League club said on Monday.

A deal to bring Mexico's record goalscorer to London Stadium was hammered out several days ago.

Hernandez has penned a three-year contract and will fly out to Germany in the coming days to join up with West Ham coach Slaven Bilic and his new team-mates.

"I am very happy to join West Ham United. For me, the Premier League is the best league in the world and when the opportunity came, I was desperate to sign for this club," said Hernandez, who will sport the name Chicharito on his jersey.

The move follows the arrivals of England goalkeeper Joe Hart and Argentine defender Pablo Zabaleta from Man City, as well as Austrian winger Marko Arnautovic from Stoke in a club-record deal.

"He has a proven goalscoring record in the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga, as well in the UEFA Champions League and at international level with Mexico," club joint-chairman David Sullivan said.

Hernandez, now 29, spent four seasons with United, where he scored 59 goals in 156 appearances, before going on loan to Real Madrid in the 2014/15 campaign.

The two-time Premier League winner left Old Trafford in August 2015 for Germany, where he was even more prolific, netting 39 times in 76 matches for Bayer Leverkusen.

Most read

  1. Caster Semenya to do 1500m and 800m double at the world champs Sport
  2. West Ham snap up former Man United and Real Madrid star Hernandez Soccer
  3. Van der Burgh goes faster than he’s ever been before at the world championships Sport
  4. Usain Bolt headlines Jamaica's World Championship team Sport
  5. Baxter to rack up air miles to bolster Bafana Soccer

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal witnesses greatest shoal on Earth
Gangland’s forgotten children: I chose karate over gangs

Related articles

  1. Baxter to rack up air miles to bolster Bafana Soccer
  2. A bit more art, Martial Soccer
  3. Door open for other PSL clubs to join Chiefs and Pirates in the ‘‘The Beer Cup” Soccer
  4. New Caf changes set to boost Bafana's Afcon chances Soccer
  5. Baxter to meet Italy-based South African player and convince him to play for ... Soccer
  6. Baxter finds way to use unwanted Chan and Cosafa Cup to his benefit Soccer
  7. Baxter turns unloved Chan to his benefit Soccer
  8. Pirates are like Real Madrid, says Obiozor Sport
  9. Moon gives Chiefs coach something to think about with another goal for Bafana ... Soccer
  10. Bafana Bafana make three changes for clash against Botswana in Rustenburg Soccer
X