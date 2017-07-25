West Ham snap up former Man United and Real Madrid star Hernandez

West Ham have completed the signing of former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez for $20.8 million, the Premier League club said on Monday.

A deal to bring Mexico's record goalscorer to London Stadium was hammered out several days ago.

Hernandez has penned a three-year contract and will fly out to Germany in the coming days to join up with West Ham coach Slaven Bilic and his new team-mates.

"I am very happy to join West Ham United. For me, the Premier League is the best league in the world and when the opportunity came, I was desperate to sign for this club," said Hernandez, who will sport the name Chicharito on his jersey.

The move follows the arrivals of England goalkeeper Joe Hart and Argentine defender Pablo Zabaleta from Man City, as well as Austrian winger Marko Arnautovic from Stoke in a club-record deal.