With his future hanging in the balance following reports of the imminent arrival of Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevich‚ beleaguered Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret says he does not "care too much" what happens in the future.

Speaking after the Bucs' training session at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday as they prepared for the Carling Black Label Cup against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday‚ Jonevret said the furious speculation does not bother him.

“I am not thinking too much about that (the future)‚ I go to training everyday‚ try to do my best and that’s what we can do‚" he said.

"I think as a technical team we work really good together and I don’t care too much.