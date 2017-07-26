Beleaguered Jonevret unfazed by furious speculation over his job at Orlando Pirates
With his future hanging in the balance following reports of the imminent arrival of Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevich‚ beleaguered Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret says he does not "care too much" what happens in the future.
Speaking after the Bucs' training session at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday as they prepared for the Carling Black Label Cup against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday‚ Jonevret said the furious speculation does not bother him.
“I am not thinking too much about that (the future)‚ I go to training everyday‚ try to do my best and that’s what we can do‚" he said.
"I think as a technical team we work really good together and I don’t care too much.
"I have been in this business for far too long and I know that the day I am going to quit here I want to say to myself 'good work‚ you have done the absolute best you could do and then you can step forward'.”
Jonevret‚ who has been under tremendous pressure from the Pirates fans since they failed to qualify for the top eight and win the Nedbank Cup‚ added that he and his technical team have decided not to dwell on the negatives.
“There have been a lot of things happening and I am sure that there are still going to be a lot of things that are going to happen at the club.
"I think we are a good technical team right now‚ we have decided that we can’t put negative energy on things that we can’t control.”
During the off-season‚ Pirates have been busy on the transfer market and they have already signed players like Christian Obiozor‚ Wayne Sandilands‚ Thamsanqa Sangweni and Musa Nyatama.
“The new players have been here for a few days and it is difficult to say but I know that (Wayne) Sandilands is a good goalkeeper.
"I have not seen much of the striker Christian (Obiozor)
"I have never seen him except the video clips.
"But we will see what the future is going to show‚ I don’t know‚” he said.
Speaking about tough tackling midfielder Nyatama‚ who did not take part in the training session on Wednesday morning as he has returned to Bloemfontein to collect his personal belongings‚ Jonevret said he likes him.
“I liked him a lot when he played for Bloemfontein Celtic and I think he is a player that the club can have going forward.”
- TimesLIVE
