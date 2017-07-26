'Intuition' tells Pique Neymar will stay with Barcelona

Barcelona defender Gerrard Pique remains convinced that Neymar will stay at Camp Nou, but said Tuesday his opinion was based on "intuition" rather than inside knowledge.

"It's a personal opinion from the conversation that I had with him and my intuition," Pique said at a press conference on the eve of Barcelona's International Champions Cup friendly against Manchester United in the US capital.

"But it's not official," he added. "And it's not for me to say if he's going to stay or not."

On Sunday, Pique had tweeted a picture of Barcelona teammate Neymar with the caption "He's staying" adding another twist to the ongoing saga of the Brazilian striker's possible world record $256.8 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.