He has previously been national team coach of Rwanda and also worked at clubs in Ethiopia and Sudan.

He is in Addis Ababa after leaving Kampala this week and will fly to South Africa at the weekend with an unveiling provisionally set for Monday‚ it is understood.

Pirates must still announce the end of Jonevret’s short spell in which he won only a third of the 18 games he was in charge of.

The Swede did take the Buccaneers to the Nedbank Cup final last month but the disorganised performance in the 4-1 thumping by SuperSport United confirmed Pirates’ doubts about his ability to turn things around at the club‚ already confirmed to be missing out on the top eight this season.

Sredojevich‚ who will earn in excess of R500 000 monthly according to close confidants‚ offers Pirates a much more disciplined approach.

A passionate follower of African football‚ Sredojevich will also be well aware of the strengths and weakness of other Premier Soccer League teams and will also bring an emphasis on fitness to the Pirates’ camp.

He was coach at the Buccaneers at the start of the 2006/07 season and took the club to the Champions League semifinals‚ where they narrowly lost to CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.