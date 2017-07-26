Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates might be hogging the spotlight on Saturday when they play their traditional pre-season clash at Soccer City but none of the other Premier Soccer League outfits will be slouching around.

Champions Bidvest Wits are hosting a four-team tournament at the same time‚ for a second successive weekend.

Wits have long had the tradition of inviting three other top flight clubs to participate in a one-day tournament made up of four matches and usually played behind closed doors.

This weekend they have Baroka‚ Free State Stars and Platinum Stars as their guests.

Bloemfontein Celtic have been continuing their pre-season preparations in Maritzburg this week and participate on Saturday in the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup in Ulundi along with newcomers AmaZulu.