PSL clubs quietly go about their business while Chiefs and Pirates hog all the headlines

26 July 2017 - 17:06 By Mark Gleeson
Kaizer Chiefs Steve Komphela (L), TV personality Andile Ncube and Orlando Pirates head coach Kjell Jonevret (R) during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup launch at Park Station on May 02, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Kaizer Chiefs Steve Komphela (L), TV personality Andile Ncube and Orlando Pirates head coach Kjell Jonevret (R) during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup launch at Park Station on May 02, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates might be hogging the spotlight on Saturday when they play their traditional pre-season clash at Soccer City but none of the other Premier Soccer League outfits will be slouching around.

Champions Bidvest Wits are hosting a four-team tournament at the same time‚ for a second successive weekend.

Wits have long had the tradition of inviting three other top flight clubs to participate in a one-day tournament made up of four matches and usually played behind closed doors.

This weekend they have Baroka‚ Free State Stars and Platinum Stars as their guests.

Bloemfontein Celtic have been continuing their pre-season preparations in Maritzburg this week and participate on Saturday in the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup in Ulundi along with newcomers AmaZulu.

'Micho' Sredojevich set for a dramatic return to Orlando Pirates to replace Jonevret

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevich is set for a dramatic return to Orlando Pirates and could be unveiled as early as next week as the club’s new coach‚ ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Komphela salivating at prospect of unleashing new Kaizer Chiefs teenage sensation

The eloquent Steve Komphela struggles to put together a sentence that perfectly describes Wiseman Meyiwa without getting excited.
Sport
1 day ago

Maritzburg United have been in Potchefstroom this week at the High Performance Centre as they continue their preparations but been traveling to Dobsonville for matches.

They played Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday and on Saturday will take on Polokwane City.

Ajax are heading back to the Mother City after a week in Gauteng.

They conclude a three match programme away against the University of Pretoria on Friday night.

Beleaguered Jonevret unfazed by furious speculation over his job at Orlando Pirates

With his future hanging in the balance following reports of the imminent arrival of Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevich‚ beleaguered Orlando Pirates coach ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Pirates sign Nyatama while Stars confirm the capture of Masalesa

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of former Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Musa Nyatama.
Sport
1 day ago

Cape Town City are due to play Chippa United on Sunday but officials were complaining they have been unable to confirm the friendly.

If not‚ Benni McCarthy’s team are set to take on Ubuntu Cape Town FC‚ the new National First Division franchise.

Chippa will be heading back to Port Elizabeth on Friday after a two week training camp in KwaZulu-Natal.

- TimesLIVE

