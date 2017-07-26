PSL clubs quietly go about their business while Chiefs and Pirates hog all the headlines
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates might be hogging the spotlight on Saturday when they play their traditional pre-season clash at Soccer City but none of the other Premier Soccer League outfits will be slouching around.
Champions Bidvest Wits are hosting a four-team tournament at the same time‚ for a second successive weekend.
Wits have long had the tradition of inviting three other top flight clubs to participate in a one-day tournament made up of four matches and usually played behind closed doors.
This weekend they have Baroka‚ Free State Stars and Platinum Stars as their guests.
Bloemfontein Celtic have been continuing their pre-season preparations in Maritzburg this week and participate on Saturday in the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup in Ulundi along with newcomers AmaZulu.
Maritzburg United have been in Potchefstroom this week at the High Performance Centre as they continue their preparations but been traveling to Dobsonville for matches.
They played Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday and on Saturday will take on Polokwane City.
Ajax are heading back to the Mother City after a week in Gauteng.
They conclude a three match programme away against the University of Pretoria on Friday night.
Cape Town City are due to play Chippa United on Sunday but officials were complaining they have been unable to confirm the friendly.
If not‚ Benni McCarthy’s team are set to take on Ubuntu Cape Town FC‚ the new National First Division franchise.
Chippa will be heading back to Port Elizabeth on Friday after a two week training camp in KwaZulu-Natal.
- TimesLIVE
