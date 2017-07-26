Three more young South Africans have left for Portugal which has become the new European destination of choice for rising stars from the country.

All three are from the KwaZulu-Natal Academy‚ who have already seen one of their graduates‚ national Under-20 midfielder Thabo Cele‚ sign a five-year deal with Lisbon giants Benfica.

Sphephelo Sithole‚ a highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder‚ will try his luck at Sporting‚ with a number of clubs interested in taking the player.

Tall and powerful‚ he is in a similar mould to Bongani Zungu‚ who has been such a success at Vitoria Guimaraes this past season.