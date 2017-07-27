Ederson stars as Manchester City thrash Real Madrid in LA friendly

Yet Guardiola is in no doubt that the 23-year-old is on course to become Brazil's first-choice stopper.

"Of course it's important for him," Guardiola said of the strong performance on Wednesday. "We knew his quality. To make a performance like today, helps us a lot.

"Sooner or later, he will become the Brazil national team keeper.

"He saved many, many balls. He has the quality to read the situations and he put in a good performance."

Two of City's four second-half goals in the International Champions Cup tie came from corners with centre-halves Otamendi and John Stones both getting on the scoresheet.

Those two strikes were sandwiched by a cool finish from substitute Raheem Sterling after the impressive Kevin De Bruyne had a hand in all three goals.