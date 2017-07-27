Soccer

European clubs queuing up to sign Wits prodigy Phakamani Mahlambi

27 July 2017 - 12:25 By Mark Gleeson
Bidvest Wits's star forward Phakamani Mahlambi (L) and his Bafana Bafana teammate Bongani Zungu (R) team up in Portugal where the latter is on trail.
Image: Bongani Zungu via Twitter

Phakamani Mahlambi is on the brink of a move to Europe after Bidvest Wits admitted on Thursday it is proving impossible to keep the teenage prodigy.

The 19-year-old set up a goal on Wednesday night for Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal as he began trials with the club‚ playing as a second half substitute in a shock 3-0 win over Sporting Lisbon in Rio Maior.

Mahlambi was put into the squad for the pre-season friendly just 48 hours after arriving in Portugal.

Vitoria have already made a firm offer for the player‚ Wits chief executive officer Jose Ferreira said on Thursday‚ and were prepared to sign him without a trial.

“But we insisted that they look at him first because we don’t want a situation where they sign him‚ then they discover they don’t like him or he doesn’t fit into the coach’s plans and he sits on the outside with his talent not being utilised‚" he said.

"We said to them ‘have him on trial and take your time and look at him properly’.”

Ferreira said Guimaraes were offering “an attractive deal” but also admitted he had talked to English premier league club Bournemouth about the player and that there was also interest from Crystal Palace.

“As much as we’d like to keep him‚ we now have to face the facts we can’t refuse the kind of deals being offered.”

The friendly victory over Sporting Lisbon also featured Bongani Zungu‚ who played the first half‚ and former Ajax Cape Town junior Haashim Domingo‚ who came on as a late substitute.

Guimaraes also have Thibang Phete on their books.

If Mahlambi joins Guimaraes‚ he will immediately be part of a significant South African colony that will assist with the adaption process.

Guimaraes have qualified for the group phase of the UEFA Europa League this season‚ offering Mahlambi a chance to quickly display his talent to a wider audience outside of Portugal.

- TimesLIVE

