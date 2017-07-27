Vitoria have already made a firm offer for the player‚ Wits chief executive officer Jose Ferreira said on Thursday‚ and were prepared to sign him without a trial.

“But we insisted that they look at him first because we don’t want a situation where they sign him‚ then they discover they don’t like him or he doesn’t fit into the coach’s plans and he sits on the outside with his talent not being utilised‚" he said.

"We said to them ‘have him on trial and take your time and look at him properly’.”

Ferreira said Guimaraes were offering “an attractive deal” but also admitted he had talked to English premier league club Bournemouth about the player and that there was also interest from Crystal Palace.

“As much as we’d like to keep him‚ we now have to face the facts we can’t refuse the kind of deals being offered.”