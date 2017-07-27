Thamsanqa Sangweni fully understands the enormity of the challenge that awaits him at Orlando Pirates next season‚ thanks to his older brother Siyabonga.

Siyabonga‚ who spent six successful seasons at Pirates alongside captain Lucky Lekgwathi in the heart of defence‚ shared some useful insights of life at the Buccaneers with his younger brother before he signed the contract.

“Me and (Siya) talk all the time and when I came to Johannesburg to sign the contract he was the one who helped me‚" the younger Sangweni said.

"He played for Pirates for many years and he told me things that happen behind the scenes at the club because he wanted to prepare me.