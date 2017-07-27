How Siyabonga Sangweni prepared younger brother Thamsanqa for life at Orlando Pirates
Thamsanqa Sangweni fully understands the enormity of the challenge that awaits him at Orlando Pirates next season‚ thanks to his older brother Siyabonga.
Siyabonga‚ who spent six successful seasons at Pirates alongside captain Lucky Lekgwathi in the heart of defence‚ shared some useful insights of life at the Buccaneers with his younger brother before he signed the contract.
“Me and (Siya) talk all the time and when I came to Johannesburg to sign the contract he was the one who helped me‚" the younger Sangweni said.
"He played for Pirates for many years and he told me things that happen behind the scenes at the club because he wanted to prepare me.
"He gave me advice on how to handle myself because of the massive responsibility that comes with wearing the jersey.
"He told me things that I must do to achieve‚ better than he did.
"He came to Pirates and played very well and it is up to me to make my mark.”
Thamsanqa could get a chance to play in his first Soweto Derby on Saturday if he comes on against Kaizer Chiefs at some stage during the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium.
He did not make the Pirates starting eleven that was picked by the fans but he could play a part in the match as a substitute.
The new man said the pressure that comes with playing in the Soweto derby does not faze him.
“Pressure is not different‚ I have played against Chiefs many times before while I was at Ajax Cape Town and Chippa United‚" he said.
"The only level of pressure I feel going into the match and the season is performing up to the required level and getting results because that is what is important.” he said‚ adding that success for Pirates will not be up to him alone.
“It is not all up to me alone.
"It is up to everyone in the team to perform well because I can’t do it on my own.
"If we are together and determined to work hard‚ we can achieve good results as a team.”
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP