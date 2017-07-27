Soccer

How Siyabonga Sangweni prepared younger brother Thamsanqa for life at Orlando Pirates

27 July 2017 - 14:12 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
New Orlando Pirates player Thamsanqa Sangweni during the club's kit launch at Adidas Football Base on July 17, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
New Orlando Pirates player Thamsanqa Sangweni during the club's kit launch at Adidas Football Base on July 17, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Thamsanqa Sangweni fully understands the enormity of the challenge that awaits him at Orlando Pirates next season‚ thanks to his older brother Siyabonga.

Siyabonga‚ who spent six successful seasons at Pirates alongside captain Lucky Lekgwathi in the heart of defence‚ shared some useful insights of life at the Buccaneers with his younger brother before he signed the contract.

“Me and (Siya) talk all the time and when I came to Johannesburg to sign the contract he was the one who helped me‚" the younger Sangweni said.

"He played for Pirates for many years and he told me things that happen behind the scenes at the club because he wanted to prepare me.

European clubs queuing up to sign Wits prodigy Phakamani Mahlambi

Phakamani Mahlambi is on the brink of a move to Europe after Bidvest Wits admitted on Thursday it is proving impossible to keep the teenage prodigy.
Sport
4 hours ago

"He gave me advice on how to handle myself because of the massive responsibility that comes with wearing the jersey.

"He told me things that I must do to achieve‚ better than he did.

"He came to Pirates and played very well and it is up to me to make my mark.”

Thamsanqa could get a chance to play in his first Soweto Derby on Saturday if he comes on against Kaizer Chiefs at some stage during the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium.

He did not make the Pirates starting eleven that was picked by the fans but he could play a part in the match as a substitute.

The new man said the pressure that comes with playing in the Soweto derby does not faze him.

“Pressure is not different‚ I have played against Chiefs many times before while I was at Ajax Cape Town and Chippa United‚" he said.

Moloi leaves Chippa and sparks speculation he's about to be reunited with Sredojevich at Pirates

Tebogo Moloi has parted ways with Chippa United before the first match of the premiership season and his shock departure has heightened speculation ...
Sport
5 hours ago

"The only level of pressure I feel going into the match and the season is performing up to the required level and getting results because that is what is important.” he said‚ adding that success for Pirates will not be up to him alone.

“It is not all up to me alone.

"It is up to everyone in the team to perform well because I can’t do it on my own.

"If we are together and determined to work hard‚ we can achieve good results as a team.”

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs confirm the signing of highly rated striker Soccer
  2. Ackermann insists the Lions won't have revenge on their minds when they face ... Rugby
  3. Elton Jantjies is the best flyhalf in SA‚ says Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd Rugby
  4. Cook‚ Westley steady England after Philander strike Cricket
  5. Expect more Currie Cup entertainment from the Golden Lions and the Griquas Rugby

Latest Videos

#GuptaEmails: Why you should care
WATCH: Police disrupt illegal mining operation.

Related articles

  1. European clubs queuing up to sign Wits prodigy Phakamani Mahlambi Soccer
  2. Moloi leaves Chippa and sparks speculation he's about to be reunited with ... Soccer
  3. Ederson stars as Manchester City thrash Real Madrid in LA friendly Soccer
  4. Jury still out on whether Kaizer Chiefs have players to end their scoring woes Soccer
  5. Man United boss Mourinho welcomes Africa Cup of Nations changes Soccer
  6. 'Emotional' day looms for Rooney Soccer
  7. Kjell to walk the plank as old face returns to Bucs Soccer
  8. Four PSL clubs to represent South Africa in the Champions League after Caf ... Soccer
  9. PSL clubs quietly go about their business while Chiefs and Pirates hog all the ... Soccer
  10. Beleaguered Jonevret unfazed by furious speculation over his job at Orlando ... Soccer
  11. Three more young KZN Academy off to Portugal to try their luck Soccer
  12. Joseph Molangoane yearns for a return to Kaizer Chiefs' glory days Soccer
  13. ‘Micho’ Sredojevich set for a dramatic return to Orlando Pirates to replace ... Soccer
  14. 'Intuition' tells Pique Neymar will stay with Barcelona Soccer
  15. Manchester City summer spending spree not over, says coach Guardiola Soccer
X