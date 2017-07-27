Moloi leaves Chippa and sparks speculation he's about to be reunited with Sredojevich at Pirates
Tebogo Moloi has parted ways with Chippa United before the first match of the premiership season and his shock departure has heightened speculation that he's about to be reunited with coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevich at Orlando Pirates.
Sredojevich is heavily linked with a return to the Buccaneers to replace beleaguered incumbent Kjell Jonevret‚ who is expected to be fired after the Carling Black Label Cup this weekend.
Chippa coach Dan “Dans” Malesela confirmed to TimesLIVE on Thursday morning that Moloi‚ who joined the club last month as his assistant‚ has left the club due to their differences in coaching methods.
“I can confirm that he (Moloi) has left the club because there were differences between me and him in terms of a coaching methodology‚" Malesela.
"It is not a big deal but I did not want to make the same mistake I made in the past of working with people who didn't share the same beliefs on how we should do things.
"I have a huge responsibility to this club‚ the players and the fans and I have to make sure that I am on the same page with whoever I work with from a technical point of view.”
Moloi could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Malesela said he is now on the market for an assistant coach and he will make sure that the club hires someone who shares his football philosophy.
“I am looking for someone who will come in here and help me because there is a room for that person here at the club‚" he said.
"But as I indicated earlier‚ it must be someone who will share my ideology for the benefit of the club.”
Chippa are currently on a pre-season camp in Durban and it runs until Sunday.
They have arranged a training match with Golden Arrows on Wednesday morning as they continue their preparations for the coming season.
- TimesLIVE
