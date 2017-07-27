Moloi leaves Chippa and sparks speculation he's about to be reunited with Sredojevich at Pirates

“I can confirm that he (Moloi) has left the club because there were differences between me and him in terms of a coaching methodology‚" Malesela.

"It is not a big deal but I did not want to make the same mistake I made in the past of working with people who didn't share the same beliefs on how we should do things.

"I have a huge responsibility to this club‚ the players and the fans and I have to make sure that I am on the same page with whoever I work with from a technical point of view.”

Moloi could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Malesela said he is now on the market for an assistant coach and he will make sure that the club hires someone who shares his football philosophy.