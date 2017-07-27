PSL reserves judgement to later date after Pirates go before DC to face crowd trouble charges

Judgment has been reserved in the long-running matter related to the crowd trouble that marred a league match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus in the beginning of the year.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Thursday that Pirates appeared before its Disciplinary Committee on charges relating to the spectator misbehaviour on February 11‚ 2017‚ and all the parties made representation to the Disciplinary Committee panel.

“Orlando Pirates appeared before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on charges relating to spectator misbehaviour during the Absa Premiership fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on 11 February 2017‚" a PSL statement issued on Thursday afternoon said.