Soccer

PSL reserves judgement to later date after Pirates go before DC to face crowd trouble charges

27 July 2017 - 17:46 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Orlando Pirates supporters on the rampage during the Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Judgment has been reserved in the long-running matter related to the crowd trouble that marred a league match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus in the beginning of the year.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Thursday that Pirates appeared before its Disciplinary Committee on charges relating to the spectator misbehaviour on February 11‚ 2017‚ and all the parties made representation to the Disciplinary Committee panel.

“Orlando Pirates appeared before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on charges relating to spectator misbehaviour during the Absa Premiership fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on 11 February 2017‚" a PSL statement issued on Thursday afternoon said.

How Siyabonga Sangweni prepared younger brother Thamsanqa for life at Orlando Pirates

Thamsanqa Sangweni fully understands the enormity of the challenge that awaits him at Orlando Pirates next season‚ thanks to his older brother ...
Sport
7 hours ago

"The chairman of the Disciplinary Committee has reserved judgement to a date to be announced soon.

Sundowns are also not off the hook as the statement added that the Disciplinary Committee will sit to hear the charges against the Brazilians.

"Mamelodi Sundowns were charged with failure to provide adequate security at the same match. This charge will be dealt with presently.

"As this matter is sub judice‚ the Premier Soccer League will make no further comment on this.”

The incident will go down as one of the most shameful afternoons in South African football history after fans invaded the pitch‚ endangering lives‚ and also harming the PSL product.

Moloi leaves Chippa and sparks speculation he's about to be reunited with Sredojevich at Pirates

Tebogo Moloi has parted ways with Chippa United before the first match of the premiership season and his shock departure has heightened speculation ...
Sport
10 hours ago

The match was delayed for an hour after Percy Tau’s 82nd-minute sixth goal sparked an invasion first by Pirates’ fans‚ then those of Sundowns in response‚ resulting in fist-fights‚ violence and injuries.

The players‚ coaching staff and benches of both sides sprinted for the safety of the change-rooms.

After the PSL’s security officials were overwhelmed an SA Police Services armoured vehicle entered the pitch and teargas and stun grenades were fired.

The match resumed after the delay‚ and was completed with Sundowns trashing Pirates 6-0.

- TimesLIVE

