SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler to decide on Dove Wome's future
New SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler will make a decision on the future of Togo international Dove Wome‚ who is back at the club after his loan spell at Orlando Pirates ended.
Tinkler has incorporated the winger‚ still under contract at SuperSport‚ back into the squad and will run the rule over the player before a decision is made on his future.
Wome played for Orlando Pirates in the second half of last season on loan after previous SuperSport coach Stuart Baxter had decided he was surplus to requirements.
Wome scored four goals in his five months at Pirates and featured for them in the Nedbank Cup final in Durban in June … against his parent club.
But Pirates have made it clear they are not seeking to extend the relationship.
SuperSport have been at a training camp in Polokwane after the players returned to training last Thursday.
Tinkler gave the first team squad a brief 10-day break after SuperSport players made sure of qualification for the quarter-finals of the African Confederation Cup on July 8.
Both Denwyn Farmer and Fagrie Lakay are back in training as well but still without contact after respective shoulder surgeries.
Lakay‚ 20‚ fractured his shoulder after an awkward fall following a challenge in a friendly match and needed an operation.
Farmer‚ also 20‚ was hurt in the 1-0 away win over Bidvest Wits at Milpark in April and also required shoulder surgery.
Both should be back in contention in September‚ officials said on Thursday.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP