SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler to decide on Dove Wome's future

New SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler will make a decision on the future of Togo international Dove Wome‚ who is back at the club after his loan spell at Orlando Pirates ended.

Tinkler has incorporated the winger‚ still under contract at SuperSport‚ back into the squad and will run the rule over the player before a decision is made on his future.

Wome played for Orlando Pirates in the second half of last season on loan after previous SuperSport coach Stuart Baxter had decided he was surplus to requirements.

Wome scored four goals in his five months at Pirates and featured for them in the Nedbank Cup final in Durban in June … against his parent club.