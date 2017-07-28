Conte says Chelsea in transfer talks 'every day'

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte said Friday that he holds talks "every day" with club bosses about transfer targets as the Premier League champions race to further bolster their squad.

The Italian is set to give big-money signing Alvaro Morata his first Chelsea start against Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly in Singapore on Saturday and has also splashed out this summer on the defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.

But with most of Chelsea's Premier League rivals buying big in the close season, Conte is intent on adding to a squad that this season will also need to cope with Champions League football.