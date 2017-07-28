El Classico set to rock Miami

Miami has had its fair number of major sporting events - more Super Bowls than any other US city plus NBA finals, Nascar races, World Cup matches, Cassius Clay versus Sonny Liston and top golf, horseracing and tennis events.

But tomorrow night's "El Classico" is being described as the biggest sporting event to hit the city. "Is El Classico Miami as big as hosting the Super Bowl?" asked the Miami Herald this week, before proffering its own answer. "Don't be ridiculous. It's bigger."

Barcelona and Real Madrid, or more specifically Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, will fill up the Hard Rock Stadium to its 65000 capacity and provide US sports fans with a real treat.

But whether the pre-season warm-up provides any early indicator of the La Liga season is unlikely.

The real action will come soon. Barca and Real will meet on August 13 and 16 in the two legs of the Spanish Super Cup and have their first league clash just five days before Christmas.

The International Champions Cup has offered both clubs all-expenses- paid preparations in the US over the past few weeks, with Real having already played against Manchester United and Manchester City in California.

Barcelona beat Juventus and Man United in their two games on the East Coast, with a winner from Neymar when they beat the Red Devils on Wednesday night.

This weekend's Soccer 6 pools offers much more betting on many of the prestige friendlies being played across the world.

OTHER MATCHES

RB Leipzig v Sevilla: The opening game of the Emirates Cup in London featuring last season's Bundesliga runners-up and the Spanish club.

FSV Mainz 05 v Newcastle United: Mainz host last season's Championship winners in this pre-season friendly.

Middlesbrough v FC Augsburg: The German club are playing two pre-season friendlies in England. The second is at Southampton on Wednesday next week.

Arsenal v Benfica: At home at the Emirates Stadium in London, Arsenal are fancied to win this opening game of the weekend's Emirates Cup against the Portuguese champions, who lost a friendly to Hull City last weekend.

Hertha Berlin v Liverpool: Hertha were beaten by Aston Villa in the final of a pre-season tournament on Sunday.