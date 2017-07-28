Thamsanqa Sangweni fully understands the enormity of the challenge that awaits him atOrlando Pirates next season thanks to his older brother Siyabonga.

Siyabonga‚ who had six successful seasons at Pirates alongside captain Lucky Lekgwathiin the heart of defence‚ shared some useful insights of life at the Buccaneers with hisyounger brother before he signed the contract.

"Me and [Siya] talk all the time and when I came to Johannesburg to sign the contract hewas the one who helped me‚” the younger Sangweni said.

“He played for Pirates for many years and he told me things that happen behind thescenes at the club because he wanted to prepare me.

“He gave me advice on how to handle myself because of the massive responsibilitythat comes with wearing the jersey.

“He told me things that I must do to achieve better than he did. “He came to Pirates and played very well and it is up to me to make my mark.”

Thamsanqa could get a chance to play in his first Soweto derby tomorrow if he comeson against Kaizer Chiefs at some stage during the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium.

He did not make the Pirates starting XI picked by the fans but he could play a part inthe match as a substitute.

The new man said the pressure of playing in the Soweto derby did not faze him.“Pressure is not different; I have played against Chiefs many times before while I wasat Ajax Cape Town and Chippa United‚” he said.

“The only level of pressure I feel going into the match and the season is performing up to the required level and getting results because that is what is important,” he said‚ adding that success for Pirates would not be up to him alone.

“It is not all up to me alone. “It is up to everyone in the team to perform well because I can’t do it on my own. “If we are together and determined to work hard ‚ we can achieve good results as a team.”