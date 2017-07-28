Soccer

Pirates looking to continue their dominance over rivals Chiefs in the 'Beer Cup'

28 July 2017 - 11:26 By Nick Said
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates's players compete for space in the goal box during the Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium on March 04, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates's players compete for space in the goal box during the Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium on March 04, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Barry Aldworth/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates go into Saturday’s Carling Black Label Champion Cup against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium leading the head-to-head 4-2 in past competitions‚ but are yet to defeat their great Soweto rivals out-right.

All four of Pirates’ previous successes in the pre-season showpiece event have come via penalty shoot-outs‚ while somewhat remarkably they have only managed two goals in the six games.

Buccaneers fans are desperately in need of a lift after a disastrous 2016/17 Premier Soccer League season and are hoping for a good performance against their rivals which will give them hope ahead of the new campaign.

The once-off match‚ that sees the supporters of the two sides select the starting line-up via public voting‚ was first played in 2011 with the inaugural game ending in a 0-0 draw.

PSL clubs quietly go about their business while Chiefs and Pirates hog all the headlines

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates might be hogging the spotlight on Saturday when they play their traditional pre-season clash at Soccer City but ...
Sport
1 day ago

Keegan Ritchie and Itumeleng Khune missed in the shoot-out for Chiefs and Pirates won the day 4-3 on penalties.

Chiefs were seconds away from claiming their first trophy win in 2012 after Abia Nale had given them an early lead‚ but Benni McCarthy pounced in the sixth minute of injury-time to take the match to penalties once more.

Pirates triumphed again in the shoot-out 5-4‚ with five players missing on both sides‚ among them the unlucky Ritchie for the second year in a row‚ as well as McCarthy.

Chiefs did pick up their first victory in 2013 though as Lehlohonolo Majoro scored the only goal in a 1-0 win‚ but the sides were deadlocked again the following year at 0-0.

Again Pirates held their nerve in a marathon shoot-out that needed 18 penalties to separate the sides‚ before The Buccaneers finally triumphed 6-5.

PSL reserves judgement to later date after Pirates go before DC to face crowd trouble charges

Judgment has been reserved in the long-running matter related to the crowd trouble that marred a league match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Sifiso Myeni put Pirates ahead in the 2015 match-up‚ but they were pegged back by a Reneilwe Letsholonyane equaliser and to penalties the teams went once more.

By now the hoodoo was firmly entrenched with Chiefs and it was no surprise to anybody when Pirates won 4-3.

Second half goals from Eric Mathoho and Lewis Macha gave Chiefs the trophy win last year though as they defeated Pirates 2-0‚ a bad start to what would be an awful campaign for The Buccaneers.

 - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. BREAKING: Sunette Viljoen pulls out of world champs due to injury Sport
  2. Stokes steadies England to lunch as Philander continues to battle with stomach ... Cricket
  3. Pirates looking to continue their dominance over rivals Chiefs in the 'Beer Cup' Soccer
  4. Lions could spoil Coles' century of matches for Hurricanes in epic Super Rugby ... Rugby
  5. JJ Smuts withdrawn from South Africa ‘A’ squad with thump injury Cricket

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp

Related articles

  1. Conte says Chelsea in transfer talks 'every day' Soccer
  2. El Classico set to rock Miami Soccer
  3. European clubs in race for Wits ace Soccer
  4. I’m ready to play if I’m needed: Bucs’ new boy Soccer
  5. Consistent scorer will help, says Komphela Soccer
  6. PSL reserves judgement to later date after Pirates go before DC to face crowd ... Soccer
  7. Kaizer Chiefs confirm the signing of highly rated striker Soccer
  8. SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler to decide on Dove Wome's future Soccer
  9. How Siyabonga Sangweni prepared younger brother Thamsanqa for life at Orlando ... Soccer
  10. European clubs queuing up to sign Wits prodigy Phakamani Mahlambi Soccer
  11. Moloi leaves Chippa and sparks speculation he's about to be reunited with ... Soccer
  12. Ederson stars as Manchester City thrash Real Madrid in LA friendly Soccer
  13. Jury still out on whether Kaizer Chiefs have players to end their scoring woes Soccer
  14. Man United boss Mourinho welcomes Africa Cup of Nations changes Soccer
X