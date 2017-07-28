The 10 PSL players who desparately need a move
With a little over a month to go in the transfer window‚ there are a number of players who could do with a move away from their current clubs for a variety of reasons.
TimesLIVE take a look at some of those players who may be wearing different colours next season.
RIVALDO COETZEE: (AJAX CAPE TOWN)
Coetzee has smoked the peace pipe with Ajax and returned to training this week‚ but that doesn’t mean he is not keen to leave for both financial and footballing reasons.
It makes no sense for Ajax to stand in the way of a player who wants to leave and it is now about getting the best deal they can for the player.
ABEL MABASO: (MAMELODI SUNDOWNS)
Mabaso returns to Mamelodi Sundowns after a loan spell at Ajax‚ but his chances of playing are very slim.
At 26‚ the versatile defender still has much to offer and is a proven PSL player. There is talk of a switch to Chippa United in this window.
PHAKAMANI MAHLAMBI: (BIDVEST WITS)
Mahlambi does not need to move in that he is a valued member of the BidVest Wits side‚ but you have to question whether another season in the PSL is the best thing for the career development of this exciting youngster.
He is currently on trial at Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal and if he is to reach his full potential‚ that is the level he should be training and playing at.
CUTHBERT MALAJILA: (MAMELODI SUNDOWNS)
Along with Mogakolodi Ngele‚ Malajila returns to Sundowns from a loan spell at Wits last season but both have been told they are not in Pitso Mosimane’s plans.
Ngele might be able to change that in the coming months‚ but for Malajila‚ at his age‚ he should be spearheading the attack for another PSL side.
DEOLIN MEKOA: (MARITZBURG UNITED)
Mekoa is another player who needs to move to bigger things if he is to reach his potential.
That is no disrespect to Maritzburg United‚ but he has the quality to have ambitions well beyond what the KwaZulu-Natal side can offer.
He has a long-term admirer in Sundowns‚ though that interest appears to have cooled.
SIPHELELE MTHEMBU: (KAIZER CHIEFS)
Kaizer Chiefs have told Mthembu he can leave and so the experienced forward‚ who has also played for Platinum Stars and Orlando Pirates‚ is on the hunt for a new team.
His stay at Naturena was a disaster‚ but he showed enough at his precious clubs to suggest he would be a very handy acquisition for others in the PSL.
MOTHOBI MVALA: (HIGHLANDS PARK)
Relegated Highlands Park say Mvala is not for sale‚ so it would take something big to prize him away from the second-tier club.
But the 23-year-old midfielder would certainly improve a number of PSL teams‚ and he is quite frankly wasted in the NFD.
Highlands are banking on winning promotion back to the big time‚ but it is likely to be a very competitive league this season.
MORNE NEL: (SUPERSPORT UNITED)
Nel burst onto the scene as a teenager some years ago‚ but hasn’t really gone anywhere at SuperSport United since.
Seventeen league starts in four seasons tells its own story‚ while he made just one cup showing in the 2016/17 campaign.
JABULANI SHONGWE: (BIDVEST WITS)
Shongwe has been frozen out at Wits having once been a mainstay of their side and with new arrivals such as Steven Pienaar and Daylon Claasen‚ there is no way back.
He has been linked with Pirates in the past and at 27 he should be hitting his prime.
SIYANDA XULU: (KAIZER CHIEFS)
Xulu is embroiled in a dispute with Chiefs over his exit from the club at the end of last season‚ which is not helping his prospects of finding a new team.
Just one league start last season – and six in two campaigns at Naturena – is a very poor return for a player who at one stage was tipped to be a mainstay in the Bafana Bafana backline.
His problems is that he has been earning hefty salaries at Russian side FC Rostov and Chiefs‚ and now needs to find someone to offer him what he would consider a decent wage‚ probably ruling out most of the PSL.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP