With a little over a month to go in the transfer window‚ there are a number of players who could do with a move away from their current clubs for a variety of reasons.

TimesLIVE take a look at some of those players who may be wearing different colours next season.

RIVALDO COETZEE: (AJAX CAPE TOWN)

Coetzee has smoked the peace pipe with Ajax and returned to training this week‚ but that doesn’t mean he is not keen to leave for both financial and footballing reasons.

It makes no sense for Ajax to stand in the way of a player who wants to leave and it is now about getting the best deal they can for the player.