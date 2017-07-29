Soccer

Amajimbos to play Zambia in the Cosafa Champs bronze medal match

29 July 2017 - 10:58 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Amajombos coach Molefi Ntseki admitted that they have a long way to go before reaching their objectives as a team.
Amajombos coach Molefi Ntseki admitted that they have a long way to go before reaching their objectives as a team.
Image: Luke Walker/Gallo Images

The South African U17 boys national team‚ Amajimbos‚ will play against Zambia on Sunday in the bronze medal match at the Cosafa Championships currently underway in Mauritius.

This follows Amajombos’ 2-0 loss to tournament hosts Mauritius in the semi-final on Friday in Port Louis.

Reacting to the defeat‚ Amajombos coach Molefi Ntseki admitted that they have a long way to go before reaching their objectives as a team.

“Congratulations to Mauritius‚ they deserve the win. We still have a long way to go before reaching the objective we want. I believe we were more worried about winning the match rather than playing to our strengths‚” he said.

Ntseki added that his players made mistakes but he is hopeful that they will learn from the experience.

“My players made mistakes‚ but it the kind that you expect from their age group. I strongly believe they will learn from all this experience. I am confident the future for our team is very bright.”

Most read

  1. Sredojevic has resigned as head coach of Uganda according to unconfirmed reports Soccer
  2. Tamanivalu double puts Crusaders in Super Rugby final Rugby
  3. Pirates looking to continue their dominance over rivals Chiefs in the 'Beer Cup' Soccer
  4. SA hoping for Philander hospital pass Cricket
  5. Le Clos crashes out of 100m butterfly at world championships Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp
X