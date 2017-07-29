Soccer

Two people die in Soweto derby stampede at FNB Stadium

29 July 2017 - 17:20 By Njabulo Ngidi at FNB Stadium
Orlando Pirates's and Kaizer Chiefs fans.
Image: Gallo Images

Two people died and there were a multiple injuries in a stampede at FNB Stadium during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

A sold-out crowd was expected in the venue with the biggest capacity in the continent.

Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety, Councillor Michael Sun, confirmed the news on Twitter during the match, revealing that all the gates were opened to ensure crowd control.

The match continued despite the deaths.   

More to follow.....

 - TimesLIVE

