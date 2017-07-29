Two people die in Soweto derby stampede at FNB Stadium
Two people died and there were a multiple injuries in a stampede at FNB Stadium during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
A sold-out crowd was expected in the venue with the biggest capacity in the continent.
Situation report from FNB Soweto Derby：Stampede reported with multiple injuries, 2 confirmed fatal.— Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) July 29, 2017
Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety, Councillor Michael Sun, confirmed the news on Twitter during the match, revealing that all the gates were opened to ensure crowd control.
Soweto Derby update 2: All gates opened to ensure crowd control,game set to continue, ambulance capacity increased. Situation under control.— Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) July 29, 2017
The match continued despite the deaths.
- TimesLIVE
