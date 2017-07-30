Kjell Jonevret is unfazed by the rumours that Orlando Pirates could replace him with Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic‚ saying that if the club has found a “dream coach” then his future isn’t up to him.

Sredojevic has been linked with a return to the club he managed in a short stint in 2006‚ taking them to the semifinal of the Caf Champions League.

Jonevret‚ on the other hand‚ inherited a club that was in a desperate state after fans invaded the pitch at Loftus Versfeld and tried to attack their own players.

That was after the Buccaneers had shipped in another six goals in a match.

The first time that happened‚ in a 6-1 loss to SuperSport United‚ Muhsin Ertugral resigned on television. But despite taking over a ship that was already sinking‚ Jonevret could be sacrificed as the club looks to pick themselves out of their miserable state.

“I have worked in this business for a long time‚” Jonevret said.

“I know how it is. Sometimes they have patience and other times they don’t. Orlando Pirates have had a lot of coaches in the last couple of years.

But it’s difficult for me to say anything about that. I am professional. We work hard every day and we try to do our best. A few pieces are starting to take shape.

"I am 100% sure that we are going to have a better season. If that’s with me‚ or they have found a dream coach somewhere‚ that’s not up to me. I am pretty cool and I am trying to do the best that I can every day.”

Jonevret has been with the Buccaneers since February this year. His highlight was taking the club to the final of the Nedbank Cup.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori rudely reminded them that they hadn’t turned things around just yet with a 4-1 thumping in Durban that could have been a lot worse had SuperSport been more clinical.

“When I arrived‚ my mission was to try and save the season as much as possible‚” Jonevret said.

“For a while we were in the relegation battle also. We took the points that we needed to at least get up a little bit.

"We worked hard and reached the cup final. We had a month without competitive matches (between our last league game and the final).

"It was tough for us. It wasn’t possible to prepare the way we would have wanted. But at the same time‚ not just for me but the entire technical team‚ the goal was to move up.

"We tried to explain what we needed to do to be a top team again because everyone wants to have Pirates up there. I think even Kaizer Chiefs want to have Orlando Pirates at the top with them.”

